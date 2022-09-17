Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to debate a Republican — but the one he seems most eager to take on is about 2,500 miles away.

Newsom on Friday evening challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate after the two exchanged insults over the Republican’s decision to fly a group of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

After the Florida governor paid to fly dozens of Texas migrants to the affluent East Coast vacation spot, Newsom told The Sacramento Bee the move was “disgraceful” and “repugnant.” Newsom also called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate DeSantis’s action.

“All I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function,” said DeSantis when asked about Newsom’s comments at a Friday press conference.

Newsom then called for the debate in response to a tweet from journalist Dan Rather, suggesting CNN organize the event.

“Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention —let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day. @CNN,” Newsom said in a tweet.

Newsom seems more eager to debate DeSantis than State Sen. Brian Dahle, his Republican gubernatorial opponent. Dahle told KCRA on Friday the two are scheduling a debate for late October.

During a Friday bill signing, Newsom confirmed plans for a debate, but he wouldn’t say much else.

“I said we would debate, I’ll leave it at that,” he said.

