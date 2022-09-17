Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to debate a Republican — but the one he seems most eager to take on is about 2,500 miles away.
Newsom on Friday evening challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate after the two exchanged insults over the Republican’s decision to fly a group of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Related Story: 50 more migrants arrive at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence, 3 more buses to NYC
After the Florida governor paid to fly dozens of Texas migrants to the affluent East Coast vacation spot, Newsom told The Sacramento Bee the move was “disgraceful” and “repugnant.” Newsom also called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate DeSantis’s action.
“All I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function,” said DeSantis when asked about Newsom’s comments at a Friday press conference.
Newsom then called for the debate in response to a tweet from journalist Dan Rather, suggesting CNN organize the event.
“Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention —let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day. @CNN,” Newsom said in a tweet.
Newsom seems more eager to debate DeSantis than State Sen. Brian Dahle, his Republican gubernatorial opponent. Dahle told KCRA on Friday the two are scheduling a debate for late October.
During a Friday bill signing, Newsom confirmed plans for a debate, but he wouldn’t say much else.
“I said we would debate, I’ll leave it at that,” he said.
©2022 The Sacramento Bee. Visit sacbee.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Organizations
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Dan Rather, suggesting CNN organize the event.
Trust the most biased leftist foaming-at-the-mouth propaganda outlet ? I don’t think so.
I’d rather trust a gator..
Who’s the one with a need for attention?!
Newsom is thinking a lot more about 2024 than his current unlosable race. He’s damn lucky his jab injury doesn’t seem to be permanent. You’d think it might have humbled him some, but no.
Again we see the deep hypocrisy and projection from a genuinely arrogant person. The walking living breathing prerequisite of a democrat, all-in-one! Newsom’s Histrionic Personality Disorder trumps every word he speaks. This is what is ruining our democratic constitutional republic.
what kind of an organism is this bag of bad bacteria the oily newsome. every time he opens his snout to sniff out some more ill gotten gains he can shovel down his craw he declares himself the undisputed leader of the rest of the ecoli that plagues the American people in the form of fake politicians. don’t give this creep a platform. don’t run his photo. don’t repeat his moronic slimy projectile vomit. newsome stinks up the place. supporters beware. he’s a urinary tract infection.
Gov.DeSantis should tell the Pretty Boy to pound sand; there’s plenty for Newsom to keep Gavin busy in his long neglected state. Clean up your own house before you try to grandstand on a lost cause.
Too bad Newsom didn’t ask the citizens of California if they wanted to support all those illegals that he has welcomed into the state. After all, it’s their tax dollars that are going to that instead of doing some good for them. These left wingers have nothing to offer in this upcoming election since Biden and his democrat stooges have nearly destroyed our economy, the price of everything has gone through the roof, they have ignored the illegal invasion problem we have, and that is costing untold dollars to support. The only talking point they have is the misguided roe-v-wade ruling by the Supreme Court. All polls that have been taken this year tells the story, the biggest concern people have is the economy, and that most feel that the republicans are better in solving that problem than the democrats would be. It’s hard to believe that somehow Newsom avoided that recall the voters tried to get rid of him. Now there’s a place that a independent group should have looked into doing a recount and check to see if all the votes were actually cast by citizens, after all, why else would these democrats invite all those illegals to their state? Giving them a drivers license is an invitation to get an ID that would allow them to vote. No wonder this country gets more screwed up by the day.
The citizens don’t matter to cretins like Newsome.. JUST CROOKS and illegals do.
I’d love to see DeSantis mop the floor with Newscum’s jelly head in a debate. This would expose the idiot to the whole world instead of just California.