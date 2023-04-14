Democrat House lawmakers are demanding transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg address “racist traffic enforcement.”

A group of 27 House Democrats on Thursday wrote a letter to Buttigieg, calling for funding from the 2021 Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act to “move our nation closer to transit equity,” Fox News reported.

The lawmakers’ letter demanded that Buttigieg, who has taken measures in the past to promote “equity” in transportation, condemn “harmful” traffic enforcement practices and incorporate changes to “reduce racial inequities in traffic stops.”

Among the Democrats who signed the letter were far-left “Squad” members Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), and Ilhan Omar (Minn.). The letter advocated for “eliminating financial barriers to vehicle registration and upgrading traffic lights.”

“Traffic safety should not come at the expense of the dignity and safety of the Black community,” the representatives wrote.

The 2021 infrastructure deal, designed to “rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails,” also invested significantly to “tackle the climate crisis” and “advance environmental justice.”

In June, Buttigieg launched a $1 billion project under the 2021 infrastructure act to “build racial equity in roads” by connecting historically segregated cities.

After it took Buttigieg three weeks to visit East Palestine, Ohio, following the train crash that resulted in an environmental disaster in the town, a poll revealed that 51 percent of American voters want the secretary out of the job.

