For many Americans — perhaps most — this week looks to a “Happy New Year” for our country, children and grandchildren.

Opportunity abounds in 2022. We see a resurgence of the character, strength and essential ideals for those of us who believe in the values of America’s founders. Those seeking the destruction of our constitutional republic will howl if We the People reengage in governing our great nation at every level. We invite you to join us in taking full advantage of 2022’s opportunities. Let us all resolve to do the following:

—Restore the Sovereignty and Integrity of the Constitution

The U.S. Constitution is the law of the land in America. It has been undermined by leftist ideologues who reject everything America stands for, particularly our individual liberties in the Bill of Rights.

The far left favors what they call a “living Constitution.” This is semantic subterfuge for anything leftist judges and legislators want it to mean. Resolve to support only candidates for public office who support “original intent” in our most important seminal document.

—Choose Policies, Not Personalities

We must break free from electing personalities and look to reestablishing first-principle policies in every office from school boards to the White House. Many professing Christians openly opposed former President Donald Trump because they didn’t like him, obviously overlooking his historic support of life, liberty, prosperity, Israel, national security, free and fair trade and so much more. They judged him by his flaws, not his policies; many now regret this mistake.

—Eliminate the COVID Mandates

President Joe Biden campaigned and came to office promising to eliminate the COVID-19 virus and unite Americans. He has done neither. We need to pray the Supreme Court determines his “vaccinate or get fired” mandates to be unconstitutional and therefore illegal.

—Replace the Biden Administration’s Socialist Agenda with Free-Market Policies

Big government is the mortal enemy of free enterprise. This is our fundamental opposition to socialism. Our founders were advocates of free markets, entrepreneurship, individual initiative, opportunity and personal responsibility.

America was never intended to be a nanny state where all in America, citizens or not, depend on the federal government for their welfare. Yet, the “Bidenistas” apparently want all who are here, legally or not, to be assured they can depend on our federal government to provide free housing, food, education, etc.

In our book, “We Didn’t Fight for Socialism,” we warned that the step from nanny state to socialist despotism is a small one. The Biden administration is fast taking a final, fatal step toward complete government control over our lives. It’s time we recall our prayer, “Give us this day our daily bread,” isn’t a plea to a government agency.

—Stop the Southern Border Atrocities

Within hours of taking office, Biden used executive orders to eliminate border control measures approved by Congress and signed into law by his predecessor. The Biden administration’s “open borders” rhetoric served to invite nearly two million illegal immigrants, including tens of thousands of untested and unvaccinated virus-carriers, and undocumented human and drug traffickers. Even known terrorists have been apprehended, and we don’t know how many got through.

—Restore Military Preparedness and Morale

The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan this past summer resulted in immediate, long-term damage to U.S. global relationships and formal alliances.

Communist China, Russia, Iran and North Korea all pose serious threats to the U.S. and Israel, our closest Middle Eastern ally.

Biden’s response to these congressional inquiries has been to ignore clear and present threats to our national security. Xi Jinping’s Communist China already has more combatant vessels than the U.S Navy and is building faster weapon systems. Meanwhile, the focus of our military is social-justice training.

Oliver L. North is a combat-decorated U.S. Marine, No.1 bestselling author, and founder and CEO of Fidelis Publishing LLC and Fidelis Media LLC. Find out more about him at www.olivernorth.com. David Goetsch is a Marine Corps veteran, member of the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame, professor of business, Christian counselor, and author of 76 books. Find out more about him at www.david-goetsch.com.