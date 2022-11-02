(The Center Square) – A poll released Tuesday by OH Predictive Insights shows U.S. Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, with a wide lead over Evan McMullin.

Fifty-three percent of the 600 Utahns polled between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 indicated they are supporting Lee. McMullin, who is running as an independent, garnered 34%. Nine-percent of those polled said they were undecided, according to a news release from the non-partisan polling firm. Three percent said they would vote for Libertarian James Arthur Hansen and 1% indicated they would vote for Independent American candidate Tommy Williams.

Lee was backed by 62% of Republicans and 38% of voters who identified as independent, according to OHPI. Twenty-two percent of Democrats polled indicated they were voting for Lee.

McMullin was supported by 38% of the Republicans, 60% of the Democrats and 49% of those who identified as independents, according to the poll.

“Mike Lee is in a prize position being over the all-important 50% threshold this close to Election Day,” said Mike Noble, OHPI chief of research, in a news release. “McMullin will be hard-pressed to make a push in these final days if he hopes to make up the ground on incumbent Mike Lee.”

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 4%.

A poll released Monday by Emerson College shows Lee with a 10-point lead over McMullin. Forty-nine percent said they support Lee while 39% indicated they backed McMullin. Four percent said they were undecided and another 4% said they were voting for Hansen.

“Lee holds the majority of support among Republican voters, leading McMullin 71% to 23%, whereas McMullin holds a ten point lead among independent voters, leading 46% to 36% and among Democratic voters 71% to 6%,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

Eight-hundred and twenty-five likely registered voters answered the Emerson College poll between Oct. 25 and Oct. 28. The respondents were also asked what was their top concern when voting.

Forty-seven percent said the “economy,” 12% said “threats to democracy” and 10% said ‘abortion access.”

The poll’s margin of error is 3.3 percentage points, according to Emerson.