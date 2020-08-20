Demonstrators gathered at Elizabeth Caruthers Park on the South Waterfront on Wednesday for the 84th consecutive night of protests in Portland.

Before marching to a federal building on Southwest Macadam Avenue, people gathered in the middle of the park and listened to a number of speakers. People who live in the neighborhood milled around the perimeter, watching the crowd gather — above, several windows displayed Black Lives Matter signs.

Around 9:30 p.m., more than 200 protesters marched to march to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building on Southwest Macadam Avenue, where federal officers looked out of the windows as marchers got closer.

Marchers arrived, beating drums and playing guitars, chanting and singing. A dozen or so briefly pounded on the windows. Soon after, a Federal Protective Service announcement warned protesters against damaging the building or setting fires. Failure to comply, the announcement continued, could lead to arrest or crowd-control munitions.

After #antifa smashed the front glass of the @ICEgov building in Portland tonight, officers responded to clear them out. Many of the people wearing “PRESS” markings are throwing projectiles at officers. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/6r2izscqRM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

To those near SW Bancroft St and SW Bond Ave at the ICE Building: The gathering has been declared a riot. All persons near SW Bancroft St and SW Bond Ave must disperse by traveling to the NORTH. You are ordered to disperse immediately. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 20, 2020

Police move in to clear antifa rioters who have returned to attack the @ICEgov building in Portland. Rioters throw projectiles and paint bombs at police. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/MivcDcYAOt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

Not long after, protesters spray painted expletives on the building’s windows, pushed traffic cones over security cameras and attempted to break windows.

Protesters spilled into the street and blocked cars attempting to exit Southwest Macadam Avenue.

The summer’s protests took their most violent and destructive turn in July as federal officers regularly clashed with protesters at federal buildings in downtown Portland. Federal officials regularly said they were policing the protests to protect the buildings.

Earlier in the night, before the march to the ICE building, Jamal Williams, a 50-year-old who said he was born and raised in Portland, lectured some in the crowd. He said his group, Portland United for Justice and Equality, had regularly attended protests at the Justice Center in downtown Portland until it got “too violent.”

“There’s a reason I’m only one of two Black people down here. There’s a reason why Black people aren’t down here,” Williams said. “No justice, no peace. And this ain’t peaceful.”

The fire antifa started in SW Portland has grown considerably. This is a residential area. Officers retreated after clearing most of them away from @ICEgov building, where they were trying to break inside. Now #antifa is just setting random stuff on fire. pic.twitter.com/wkBBklcHZd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

Antifa have stolen a mattress and set it on fire in the middle of the street in SW Portland. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/kCRimU5pLT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

After burning up a stolen mattress, antifa have set a wooden table from a restaurant on fire. Peter Curtis, aka “Tabitha Poppins,” who was arrested & charged last night, is back out at the riot tonight. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/yjaonA5i7E — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

Peter Wilson Curtis, aka "Tabitha Poppins," the transvestite who goes to #antifa riots almost every day in Portland, was arrested for the 3rd time overnight. Curtis is charged w/reckless endangerment, escape & more. Curtis was quickly bailed out. https://t.co/rRrcXrb38b pic.twitter.com/BQVXmv3d5Y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 19, 2020

–Jayati Ramakrishnan;

