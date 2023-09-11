(The Center Square) – Carrying a loaded firearm in public in New Mexico’s most-populous county is now enough for police to issue a fine worth thousands of dollars.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, citing recent shootings, declared a public health emergency centered on gun violence. The executive order signed Friday includes an “action plan” that bans carrying a loaded weapon off of private property in Bernalillo County, which includes Albuquerque.
The governor’s spokeswoman told multiple news outlets that violators of her new order will be subject to a civil fine of $5,000.
“No constitutional right, including my oath in my view, is intended to be absolute,” Lujan Grisham said in a news conference Friday evening attended by KOV4.
When asked by a reporter if she thought criminals would adhere to her order to disarm, the governor said, “Uh, no.”
Lujan Grisham noted the recent shooting deaths of a 13-year-old girl on July 28, a five-year-old girl on Aug. 14 and an 11-year-old boy on Sept. 6. The county had seen two separate mass shootings earlier this year.
Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said in a release that he has doubts about the legality of the governor’s order and law enforcement’s ability to carry it out.
“I have reservations regarding this order,” he said in a statement. “While I understand and appreciate the urgency, the temporary ban challenges the foundation of our Constitution, which I swore an oath to uphold. I am wary of placing my deputies in positions that could lead to civil liability conflicts, as well as the potential risks posed by prohibiting law-abiding citizens from their constitutional right to self-defense.”
Umm….
I don’t think she can legally do that.
And I’m certain all the criminals will abide by this idiocy.
Next you guys will hear the jingle “ it is for the greater good “!!!!
IF she REALLY BELIEVES even her “Oath” isn’t absolute, THEN SHE Can’t be believed on ANYTHING SHE SAYS, and thus Committed PERJURY WHEN SHE SWORE IN as governor.
In this dictator’s mind the constitution is not absolute, but the gas that emanates from Lujan is absolute… are you weak minded people in New Mexico understanding you are now living under a tyrannical government ? With the courts blessings?
““No constitutional right, including my oath in my view, is intended to be absolute,” Lujan Grisham said”
Hummm….. To this disgraceful Democrat New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham is under the delusion that the U.S. Constitution and her oath of office are subjective. (Subjective: Based on or influenced by personal feelings, tastes, or opinions.)
This self-righteous, woke Democrat Party feels that the U.S. Constitution, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own Rights, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
This governor must have a serious short in the part of her brain that determines logic. In the first place she has no authority to come out with such an edict. Secondly, few people will pay any attention to the order, and it only serves to make her look incompetent. Finally, the only possible impact will be for thugs and hoodlums to be more comfortable in using their guns to commit crimes. Albuquerque does have a serious gang problem and has for years, but this could not possibly make it better. Gang tugs do not care about government edicts that deny them from carrying loaded guns. Good grief. How do these people get elected?
Democrats continue to prove they have a love affair with tyranny.