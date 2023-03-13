The Division on Civil Rights (DCR) has reportedly issued Notices of Violation to 28 municipalities across New Jersey for apparently violating the Law Against Discrimination by publishing marriage applications that leave out various groups within the LGBTQIA+ community, notably, non-binary.
The municipalities are allegedly accused of publishing marriage license application forms that leave out various LGBTQIA+ members seeking to obtain marriage documents, according to the New Jersey Department of Law & Public Safety.
The Notices of Violation have identified that the accused municipalities did not make nonbinary identification available on the application materials, forcing individuals to apparently misgender themselves by giving their biological sex and not their gender identity.
Outside of male and female, the New Jersey Department of Health inserted a third option for non-binary people who did not wish to designate or specify which gender they are. This change has been in effect since 2019, according to the report.
But 28 municipalities did not see the need to add the fictitious gender identity to their forms.
The report stated that “the LAD prohibits places of public accommodation from discriminating on the basis of real or perceived sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, and gender expression.”
“Under the LAD, it is also unlawful for a place of public accommodation to display or post any communication or notice indicating that any of their offerings are unavailable based on a person’s sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or gender expression.”
However, it is unclear what the LAD believes to be the distinction between gender, gender identity, and gender expression, of it the AG actually beleives that non-binary people are neither male nor female.
Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said: “Marriage equality is not just the law. It is a fundamental right.”
“The marriage equality enforcement actions we are announcing today reflect our continued commitment to ensuring that municipal governments do not discriminate against couples seeking marriage licenses on the basis of their gender, gender identity, or gender expression.”
DCR Director Sundeep lyer also chimed in: “The law in New Jersey is crystal clear: No one can be denied the fundamental right to marry based on their gender identity.”
“Municipalities have an obligation to ensure that they are not excluding LGBTQIA+ individuals from applying for marriage licenses. Today’s enforcement actions underscore our ongoing commitment to ensuring that marriage equality remains a reality for our State’s LGBTQIA+ residents.”
As a result, the municipalities could face fines of up to $10,000 for excluding non-binary individuals on their marriage application materials.
Another reason why marriage should only be legally defined as between one man and one woman. If the LGBTQ*** are so good at imagining what marriage is, let them invent just as many legal names that describe each imaginary binding, then make them legal, but do not call them marriage which is definitly not what they offer. Next they will want to marry their pets and let the whole instituion of marrige just go to the dogs.
Bigotry is not necessarily always a bad thing. One need not tolerate or accept every belief or action of another.
It is better to be condemned by Democrats for obeying God and his Word, the Holy Bible and standing up for one’s morals and values.
Than to be on their knees bowing down for the crumbs and the whims of the corrupt and immoral demonic Democrats.
Next time a big no-reaster, hits NJ, just LEAVE IT AS IS… Don’t rebuild.
Yep—take the institution of marriage and prostitute its sanctity and try to justify it by legal maneuvers.
God created marriage between man and woman. The Democrats fouled and corrupt everything they rule!
Matthew 19:4-6 “Haven’t you read,” he replied, “that at the beginning the Creator ‘made them male and female,’ 5 and said, ‘For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh’? 6 So they are no longer two, but one flesh.
Lev 20:13 “‘If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.
Democrats believe that they themselves are gods.