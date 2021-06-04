Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday signed a bill permanently expending mail-in voting to all registered voters.

The measure requires all county and city clerks to send every active registered voter in the state a mail-in ballot before a primary or general election.

“At a time when state legislatures across the country are attempting to roll back access to the polls, I am so proud that Nevada continues to push forward with proven strategies that make voting more accessible and secure,” Sisolak said. “Nevada has always been widely recognized as a leader in election administration and with this legislation, we will continue to build on that legacy.”

Last year, former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and the Nevada Republican Party, sued the state after it passed a measure requiring delivery of mail-in ballots to all registered voters and requiring any ballot received by 5 p.m. on the third day after the election to be counted.

A federal judge shot down the challenge stating that the challengers’ arguments and proof of harm to voters were generalized and speculative.

In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, both Florida and Georgia have implemented sweeping laws limiting vote-by-mail and other forms of voting.

Most recently, the Texas state Senate passed a bill restricting the use of mail-in ballots, limiting early voting hours and eliminating ballot drop boxes and drive-through voting locations, prompting condemnation from President Joe Biden and a walkout by Democrats.

