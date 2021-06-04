Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday signed a bill permanently expending mail-in voting to all registered voters.
The measure requires all county and city clerks to send every active registered voter in the state a mail-in ballot before a primary or general election.
“At a time when state legislatures across the country are attempting to roll back access to the polls, I am so proud that Nevada continues to push forward with proven strategies that make voting more accessible and secure,” Sisolak said. “Nevada has always been widely recognized as a leader in election administration and with this legislation, we will continue to build on that legacy.”
Last year, former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and the Nevada Republican Party, sued the state after it passed a measure requiring delivery of mail-in ballots to all registered voters and requiring any ballot received by 5 p.m. on the third day after the election to be counted.
A federal judge shot down the challenge stating that the challengers’ arguments and proof of harm to voters were generalized and speculative.
In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, both Florida and Georgia have implemented sweeping laws limiting vote-by-mail and other forms of voting.
Most recently, the Texas state Senate passed a bill restricting the use of mail-in ballots, limiting early voting hours and eliminating ballot drop boxes and drive-through voting locations, prompting condemnation from President Joe Biden and a walkout by Democrats.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Proven strategies that lead to easier opportunities for fraud without being detected. Too many uncontrolled variables are involved in this errant thinking. Nevada might be a leader but to where? Do the other states really want to follow?
Better make sure YOUR STATE does not do this foolish Mail -in ballot to all B.S. Seems to be too many Progressive Socialist Democrats in Nevada. The sheep their will be sorry.
Yea, this governor, shows he doesn’T CARE ABOUT VOTER INTEGRITY, but leftist fraud… BUT when he’s a rabid commucrat, what do you expect.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak: ” I am so proud that Nevada continues to push forward with proven strategies that make voting more accessible and secure,” Yep, Governor Steve Sisolak, you are a Democrat and with mail in ballots you have “secured” the election for you and your fellow Democrats. Governor Sisolak, how do you spell criminal. Once you have spelled criminal, Governor, look at yourself in the mirror and you will know what a criminal looks like.
He already knows , he looks in that mirror every day and see that criminal. On somedays he looks like Harry Reid .
DID You see the # of videos, Steven Crowder, did IN NEVADA showing all those ‘addresses’ a large # of mail in ballots went out to, of ‘registered voters’.. SUCH AS the Abandoned lot UNDER A BRIDGE OVERPASS. Or the former building that housed a warehouse, but is now just a vacant lot.
If i was the republicans there, i’d be SUING TO VET EVERY ADDRESS of every registered voter.. THEN SUE AGAIN To say this is rife for fraud, TILL THOSE VOTER ROLLS have been vetted, ten ways to sunday.
Bad move
COMMUCRATS see this as a GOOD move, as they WANT voter fraud! They need fraud to win.
Yep, that’ll work. My deceased brother gets to vote at the next election now. lol