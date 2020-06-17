NBC News is facing intense backlash for apparently influencing Google to punish two conservative news sites over what was deemed offensive coverage of the George Floyd protests.

In a report published Tuesday afternoon, NBC News claimed Google “banned” The Federalist and ZeroHedge from Google Ads for “pushing unsubstantiated claims” about the Black Lives Matter movement. Google later pushed back, claiming that The Federalist “was never demonetized,” and adding, “We worked with them to address issues on their site related to the comments section.”

“We have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hatred, intolerance, violence or discrimination based on race from monetizing,” a Google spokesperson initially told NBC News. NBC, however, did not link to the “derogatory content” from The Federalist or ZeroHedge.

A Google spokesperson tells me that @NBCNews gets it wrong. Google says The Federalist was notified they *could* be demonetized but hasn't yet been. They can still remedy. Google also says the sites' comments section not any articles were in violation.https://t.co/Nl9SmJBnEX — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) June 16, 2020

Carlson leads up to this topic in the first 2 minutes. If you want to get directly to it go to the 2:45 mark. Carlson says Sen Mike Lee (R-UT) plays a part in this and so does Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA). You may be surprised.



Working to get websites you don't like demonetized by Google isn't journalism, it's activism. — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) June 16, 2020

The Federalist is a half reporting/ half commentary website. You don't have to agree with the commentary. The fact Google and NBC News are now defunding websites over commentary is going to have disastrous side effects and backlash. Hope they are ready for it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2020