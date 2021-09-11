Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Democrats have “no intention” of losing the House in the 2022 midterm elections despite plummeting poll numbers with abortion access under threat and as support for Biden’s coronavirus response and withdrawal from Afghanistan wanes.
“We will — the fist week back — pass the affirmation of Roe v. Wade,” the California Democrat said during an appearance in Worcester on Thursday. “This is the first time that we’ve had a pro-choice majority in the House and a Democratic president to sign the bill.”
But before any bill affirming women’s rights to access abortion services reaches President Biden’s desk, it must first clear the evenly split Senate where it will need to pick up 10 Republican votes.
Fumbles in the coronavirus pandemic response, where more than 1,500 people are now dying per day, and the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan have dinged the president’s approval rating, which now sits at 43%.
Problems for Democrats come as Republicans report record fundraising ahead of next year’s midterm and are hungry for any sign of weakness from the party in power.
The committee charged with helping Republicans wrest control of the House in 2022 raised $45.4 million during the second quarter months of 2021 — a record quarterly haul during a year without a national election.
The large sums signal that excitement is high among donors to both parties as they prepare for what is expected to be a contentious midterm election season. Democrats hold a razor-thin majority in the House, but Republicans have history on their side: The party that occupies the White House typically sees large losses in both the House and the Senate.
GOP fundraising has also been bolstered by former President Donald Trump, whose name continues to dominate fundraising pleas for small-dollar contributions, even as he continues to spread lies about the 2020 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
In its next filing, the National Republican Congressional Committee will report that it raised $79.2 million during the first half of the year, besting the $44.5 million raised in 2019 and marking the most ever raised for that period in the committee’s history. The committee now has $55 million cash on hand, versus more than $44 million for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Biden took aggressive action on the COVID-19 pandemic response as cases, hospitalizations and deaths rage across the nation once again, announcing a series of sweeping vaccine mandates and other measures on Thursday.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
