WASHINGTON—The Trump Administration has rescinded a policy instituted by Elon Musk during his government service that required federal employees to summarize “five things” they completed as part of their duties every week for the Office of Personnel Management.

The guidance was rescinded by the agency on Aug. 5, and a statement to the media about the rescinding was released on Aug. 6. The rescinding means that employees will no longer be required to send such emails to the agency managing the federal civil service or face consequences.

“We communicated with agency HR leads that OPM was no longer going to manage the five things process nor utilize it internally,” wrote the Director of the Office of Personnel Management, Scott Kupor, in an email to The Epoch Times. “At OPM, we believe that managers are accountable to staying informed about what their team members are working on and have many other existing tools to do so.”

Many agency executives had already exempted their personnel from sending the emails to the Office of Personnel Management, which released guidance in February that permitted such exemptions. Some department agencies, such as the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, had exempted their entire staff from the process.

The email, first sent out in late February, asked all employees to “reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager.” It specified that classified information—which is frequently handled by some government employees, and which may be necessary to summarize their tasks—should not be emailed.

“Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation,” wrote Musk about the email on his social media platform “X” on Feb. 22, shortly before it was sent out. The post was international news and prompted fierce criticism from Democrats and civil service organizations, who claimed that Musk was harassing the civil service, and led to a lawsuit against him.

Musk, at the time, was serving as the de facto leader of the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization, known commonly as the “Department of Government Efficiency.” He also held the rank and position of “senior advisor to the President” at the White House.

Musk departed the administration on May 30 and thereafter began a public feud with President Donald Trump over Trump’s spending and tax bill for which Musk later apologized before launching his own political party.

More recently, Musk accused Trump of various malfeasance, including an allegedly nefarious relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy pedophile who died in 2019. Trump has denied any involvement in Epstein’s illegal activities, though the issue of Trump’s contacts with Epstein has become a major controversy for some members of his political base.