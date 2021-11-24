The homicide rate in Washington, D.C., which for many years at the end of the 20th century was one of the most dangerous cities in the country, has risen to its highest level in almost two decades.
The district hit the milestone after its 200th homicide on Monday, the most since 2003. There were 179 homicides in Washington, D.C., in 2020.
Authorities said they have recovered 2,000 illegal guns so far this year, also surpassing last year’s total.
“The increase in crime has many causes, one of which being the D.C. Council’s reactionary implementation of police ‘reform’ measures, the consequences of which were not properly considered,” The D.C. Police Union said in a statement.
“Additionally, the council’s continued desire to reduce the size and funding of the police department hangs like a dark cloud of our city.”
The union said more than 400 officers have left the Washington, D.C., police force since June 2020, when the council passed emergency legislation that proposed reforms.
During the 1990s, Washington, D.C., had one of the highest murder rates in the United States. In 1991 alone, there were nearly 500 homicides.
How about that—the city where our nation’s capital is located is one of the most dangerous cities in the country. On a sarcastic note, albeit true, we have a White House and a Congress comprised of crooks. They kill us in different ways—burdensome taxes—allowing domestic terrorists to have their way—foreign policy missteps that threaten our security—inflation—to name a few. Sometimes I wonder if they really would rather shoot us.
When you read this article, it doesn’t say much for the powers that be on Capitol Hill.
The Democrat communist playbook, high crime and as a result the fabric of society is destroyed!
Obviously Washington D.C. has more pressing problems than what happened on January 6. EXCEPT, there is no one to attach blame to like Donald Trump, this is an internal problem exacerbated by the political climate of defund the police, the city administration’s lack of prosecution, an intimidated police department under scutiny for every action they take. All right in the back yard of the government whose members have total disdain for the rule of law! How fitting.
“The district hit the milestone after its 200th homicide on Monday, the most since 2003. There were 179 homicides in Washington, D.C., in 2020.”
“Last year was one of the deadliest in Chicago in decades, with 775 killed, a sharp spike from the 500 homicides in 2019.
More people have been shot and more people have been killed in Chicago than this time last year,”
But Note: “Black Lives Matter”, antifa and the left liberals say Nothing about this.
Instead they want to riot, burn and loot just because Kyle Rittenhouse was not found guilty, when he defended himself and killed two of the 3 White thugs that were attacking him with deadly force.
Where is Sharpton when you need him. Lol