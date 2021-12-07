A conservative spokesman says the tragic deaths of six people and the injuries of 62 others at the hands of a black nationalist who purposefully drove his car into a Christmas parade got almost no play in the mainstream media because it simply doesn’t fit the narrative.
The mainstream media has been almost completely silent about the horror Darrell Brooks Jr., a deeply racist black felon, visited on a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin just two weeks after being let out of prison on only a $1,000 bond.
Waukesha is only an hour’s drive from Kenosha, the site of the Rittenhouse trial. American Family News recently reported that one Facebook post in a string of social media posts by Brooks reads, “KNOKK DEM TF OUT!!” — making it plain that he believes white people deserved to be hurt for their racism.
But as Gary Bauer of American Values points out, outlets like CNN and MSNBC have ignored that.
“If they can twist anything into something they claim is evidence of white supremacy, they will do it. But when a horrendous, heinous act takes place like this murderous rampage by a black supremist who drove his car into a Christmas parade — that story is dropped almost immediately,” Bauer contrasts.
He says the narrative the liberal outlets are pushing falls along the same lines as the 1619 fiction, or the critical race theory hoax.
“The American media is all in on a narrative that the biggest problem facing America is white supremacy. That is insane,” he insists. “It is an evil lie. This is one of the most diverse, fair, unbigoted countries in the world.”
And he says the appallingly low trust factor Americans have with their news outlets does not even paint an accurate picture of the damage done by the liberal press.
“I know the American people have grown very skeptical of the media. I’m not sure if they fully understand just how twisted and how counterproductive the American media is to the good health and the unity of the United States,” the American Values president concludes.
In response to the existing reports about his attack, Brooks has said he feels “demonized” and “dehumanized.”
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
He’s a darling of the radical left and its mouthpiece, MSM. His was an attack on conservatives and moral values, during a parade for a holiday inspired by a Christian religious event over 2000 years ago. This was as good as a riot burning down a city or ransacking businesses!
Joe2300
response to joe2300 by sptheseedsof liberty2 , I don’t blame Darrel Brooks Jr for npt answereing his plea of Guilty or not Guilty because, according to his story, ‘ The car did the murdering of those in the Christmas Parade, not him….
Correction to sotheseedsofliberty2 response above …” I don’t blame Darrel Brooks for not answering with his plea…. “
AND Since he was a BLM supporter/anti-white guy, OF COURSE they don’t want to touch the story, as it would COUNTER their constant arguments, that ONLY WHITES can be racists. Only whites can commit hate crimes etc.
Darell Brooks Jr. Said that he felt demonized and Dehumanized , I have news for Racist Darell Brooks Jr,You are deserving os societies contempt for the inhuman maining and the Killing of Innocent women amd children who were taking part in a Celebration parade of Christmas who did nothing to harm you, Those that heard your trial hearing hadvery right, even though they didn’t make you or your act of maining and murder demonizing and dehumanizing,You did that when you mained and murdered innocent Women and Children…
The MSM is silent about Waukesha because if they walk that Waukesha and talk that talk, they might actually earn their credentials as valid news people of integrity, and deny the brainwashing that their secular socialist parents paid Liberal Universities six figures to obtain. To the BLM socially indoctrinated nation dividers, only abused black lives narratives can be promoted to pave their roads to an America divisive hell with their mind manipulating good intentions, and emotional manipulating feel good tales of a black life dangling from the back of a pickup truck chained like a death slave, while a woke enlightened black man recently released by a woke Democrat District attorney is allowed to drive down white grannies and 8 year old white kids like so many road kill armadillos. These are the same people who cheered when the twin towers fell and blamed America First AGAIN, never Make America great Again. America needs to permanently unplug them to make them permanently silent about everything. They claim to lead, never follow and refuse to just get out of the way.
Jeani Kilpatrick , a democrat, spoke exactly those same Words at the opening of A Republican Convention With Ronald Reagan attending also and later, to become a Republican Herself. She gave a Speech later titled, ” Blame America First Speech . ” This feeling of blaming others by Darell Brooks Jr for his feeling ” Demonized and dehu.anized was of his own doing.
“In response to the existing reports about his attack, Brooks has said he feels “demonized” and “dehumanized.”
I’m sure there are plenty of people who would like to put you out of your misery, Mr Brooks. But you are not the victim here.
TO These leftists, HE IS the victim…. TO US HE is a scumbag rabid dog, that needs to get put down.
Demonized and dehumanized are qualifications to run for office in the Democrat Party or run one of their main stream media’s board of directors. Listening to the dark angels of their nature is what just comes natural to their verbal self-manufactured bouts of BEELZEBUBBLING internal babbling to themselves. If they can’t dehumanize your spirit in attacks of mental re-indoctrination, and moral temptations, there is always the surgeon’s knife to change you into a neutered thing that appears human but is neither a human man nor a human woman capable of producing a real human life.
That is EXACTLY why the Demmunist “mainstream media” propaganda HACKS are ignoring this story, because a black guy deliberately running down people with his car–including CHILDREN–because they are WHITE does NOT fit their narrative of how “white supremacist” this country is!
They ALSO don’t like admitting that NONE of this would have happened, if the Leftist prosecutor had not turned him loose on a RIDICULOUSLY low bail after he had attempted to run his girlfriend down with the SAME car he used as a weapon on the Christmas parade. THIS THING should NEVER have been out loose on the street. He SHOULD have been in jail for the crimes he had ALREADY committed. They surely don’t want to talk about THAT!
If you listen to those media hacks in what LITTLE coverage they gave this mass murder, you would have thought the CAR turned itself on and ran over all those people all by itself with NO human driver! THIS kind of “news” reporting should be a red flag to EVERYBODY that these Demmunist propaganda HACKS can NOT be trusted to report actual news, but only read the scripts they are given each day with the Demmunist propaganda and agenda for that day. This is a SHAMELESS ABUSE of freedom of the press!
Far more blacks kill innocent whites than the reverse. Also more whites are shot by police per capita than blacks. The wrong race is protesting! Blacks should be told to get their crime rate down including their attacks on whites and Asians. Stop committing HALF the HOMICIDES, 4X their “share” at only 13% of the population.