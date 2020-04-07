Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski suggested President Trump may have a financial incentive to push the anti-malaria drug being touted as a possible treatment for coronavirus patients.

Trump, along with his economic adviser Peter Navarro, personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and other confidants, has praised hydroxychloroquine, while medical experts, including those on his coronavirus task force, have cautioned there was still a lack of solid evidence showing it is effective against the COVID-19 virus.

“A lot of people would say, follow the money,” she said. “There’s got to be some sort of financial tie to someone somewhere that has the president pushing this repeatedly.”

See more at the Washington Examiner.

And then there’s this:

I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4 — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020