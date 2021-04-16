President Biden said parts of the United States are “backsliding” into “the days of Jim Crow,” during remarks Wednesday at the National Action Network’s national convention – one of the largest civil rights conferences in the country.

Biden delivered opening remarks focused on the state of civil rights and racial equality in the United States to the virtual convention of the organization, led and founded by Rev. Al Sharpton.

“This organization has always been an essential voice, but never more essential than it is today,” Biden said. “Upholding and advancing the security and prosperity of health and well-being, dignity, possibilities of all Black Americans.”

