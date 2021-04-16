President Biden said parts of the United States are “backsliding” into “the days of Jim Crow,” during remarks Wednesday at the National Action Network’s national convention – one of the largest civil rights conferences in the country.
Biden delivered opening remarks focused on the state of civil rights and racial equality in the United States to the virtual convention of the organization, led and founded by Rev. Al Sharpton.
“This organization has always been an essential voice, but never more essential than it is today,” Biden said. “Upholding and advancing the security and prosperity of health and well-being, dignity, possibilities of all Black Americans.”
Yep, Joe Biden and Al Sharpton, two racists. “Upholding and advancing the security and prosperity of health and well-being, dignity, possibilities of all Black Americans.” Yep, the health and well being of black Americans. Hey Joe and Al, look at the inner cities, crime, murders, drugs and failing schools. The National Action Network has done nothing for blacks in the cities, but it has enriched Sharpton and his cronies.
They did plenty to blacks.. FLEECED them of money, Called them too stupid etc..
Jim Crow Laws were written by Democrats.
Jim Crow Laws were enacted by Democrats.
Jim Crow Laws were enforced by Democrats.
Jim Crow Laws were repealed by REPUBLICANS.
How dare you bring up factual history.
That’s racist.
Just more proof that Biden doesn’t even know what Jim Crow is. His party is totally responsible for all the “Jim Crow” activities that took place. The black citizens were saved from this by the republicans. Of course the media always says just the opposite.
Biden says we are “back sliding” to the era of Jim Crow. Just look at who’s in charge and leading the way
He’s probably just being told what to say..
Hey Al, have you paid your TAXES yet —- your Fair Share of course !