During a heated briefing President Trump on Monday surprised the White House Press Corps with a timeline video of his response to coronavirus.

The video included remarks from various reporters in the early months of 2020.

President Trump plays campaign-style video at press briefing defending his response to coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/HwAThsSYCG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 13, 2020

https://twitter.com/alx/status/1249827451611615232

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attempted to clarify his comment a day earlier that lives could have been saved had U.S. officials acted earlier.

Fauci said during the daily White House coronavirus task force briefing that his comments Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” were incomplete.

Here’s a CBS White House Reporter reading the president the riot act.

Not all networks carry the briefings. Some talk over the president, some cut away and come back. Below is the entire briefing. The timeline is in the first 20 minutes.