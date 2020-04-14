During a heated briefing President Trump on Monday surprised the White House Press Corps with a timeline video of his response to coronavirus.
The video included remarks from various reporters in the early months of 2020.
President Trump plays campaign-style video at press briefing defending his response to coronavirus pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attempted to clarify his comment a day earlier that lives could have been saved had U.S. officials acted earlier.
Fauci said during the daily White House coronavirus task force briefing that his comments Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” were incomplete.
Here’s a CBS White House Reporter reading the president the riot act.
Not all networks carry the briefings. Some talk over the president, some cut away and come back. Below is the entire briefing. The timeline is in the first 20 minutes.
Here is the good news
The rate of spread of the virus worldwide has dramatically fell off
At the beginning of March the rate of infection was doubling every three to four days, it now taking twelve days and every day it is taking longer to double
The life expectancy of this virus is looking like it has ran its course
If these numbers keep showing this drop, in about ten days, if there have not been any confirmed new cases in your area the risk of infection will be what it was before it started.
This means the possibility of an infected individual putting it into the air is near zero, but if the virus had been in the area things can be contaminated for days longer and currency coming into the area from outside source could infect again. Limit the use of currency and use gloves if you have to accept it and avoid touching your face.
