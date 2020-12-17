Hundreds of millions of dollars from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg were used to violate election laws, according to a new report.
The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization, released the 39-page report, alleging that Zuckerberg’s $500 million given to election officials was used to treat voters unequally and to improperly influence the election for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The bulk of the funds went to the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a nonprofit started by former managers and staff at the New Organizing Institute, a progressive nonprofit.
– Read more at the Epoch Times
You know, all us regular law abiding Americans want to see is these clowns who break the law, be held accountable and punished per the law. We are sick and tired of these “elites” (I hesitate to use the term as they are merely legends in their own minds and far dumber than we) getting away with things the everyday person would be punished for if they were so inclined to break the law. Enough is enough
The (anti)Social Media giants, all of which act as Publishers (as defined under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act), need to lose the legal protections they get by claiming to be Platforms. Whether they decide to carry everyone’s content equally, or get sued out of existence, is fine with me.