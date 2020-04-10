SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mitt Romney is among a bipartisan group of lawmakers demanding that President Donald Trump explain why he fired the intelligence community inspector general.
The eight senators, led by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, say the explanation Trump gave for removing Michael Atkinson was insufficient and does not comply with the law. The president cited a lack of confidence in the intelligence community’s top watchdog.
Trump defended the firing of Atkinson last weekend, calling him a “total disgrace” over his handling of the whistleblower complaint, which detailed Trump’s conversations with Ukraine’s president, Politico reported. Atkinson was required by law to transmit the complaint to the House and Senate intelligence committees. The complaint led to Trump’s impeachment.
Excerpt from the Deseret News.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Mitt is so clearly the face of the swamp…this is how it is defined. Wonder if he voted for the climate change features in the stimulus bill, my money says he did….drain this swamp.
I can’t believe he’s the same idjit I voted for in 2012. Clearly we need to re-think our nomination process. We were never supposed to get a Donald Trump. It was Jeb Bush’s “turn” to win the nomination. And he would have lost to Hillary. In Spanish. Because he’s a loser.
I’m so very glad Trump is such an anti-Swamp boss. Keep crushing them, Donald. Drain that Swamp.
And keep in mind if Mitthew Romney objects, you’re probably on the right path. He’s got that whole George Costanza “do the exact opposite” thing.
I wish we could pry open Mitt Flip FLop’s big mouth with a vice and make him drink a whole swamp, until he exploded. I would love to watch that. Mitt is a RINO / DemoRAT PIG TRAITOR.
They’re _not_ “bipartisan.” They’re a gaggle of leftists, with their RINO minions in tow. Romney is among the worst! He’s why I devoted an entire chapter of my book to the importance of RINOs to the leftist Democrats!