SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mitt Romney is among a bipartisan group of lawmakers demanding that President Donald Trump explain why he fired the intelligence community inspector general.

The eight senators, led by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, say the explanation Trump gave for removing Michael Atkinson was insufficient and does not comply with the law. The president cited a lack of confidence in the intelligence community’s top watchdog.

Trump defended the firing of Atkinson last weekend, calling him a “total disgrace” over his handling of the whistleblower complaint, which detailed Trump’s conversations with Ukraine’s president, Politico reported. Atkinson was required by law to transmit the complaint to the House and Senate intelligence committees. The complaint led to Trump’s impeachment.

Excerpt from the Deseret News.

