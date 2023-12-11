Outgoing Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) claims he has yet to see any credible evidence to support an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden by House Republicans.
During a Dec. 10 interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Mr. Romney defended the president and said he didn’t see “any evidence” that President Biden had committed any of the crimes House Republicans are alleging.
President Biden is accused of abusing his power, enabling bribery, high crimes, and misdemeanors during his time as vice president. Specifically, he is being investigated by House Republicans for allegedly allowing his son, Hunter Biden, to influence the domestic policy of a foreign nation and accept benefits from foreign nationals. President Biden and the White House have denied any wrongdoing more than once.
Mr. Romney doubled down on his belief there is no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden and said he would vote against the impeachment if he were in the House unless irrefutable proof about the accusations was provided, which he claims has yet to happen.
“I think before you begin an impeachment inquiry, you ought to have some evidence, some inclination that there’s been wrongdoing. And so far, there’s nothing of that nature that’s been provided,” he said.
House Republicans released the text of a resolution to formalize the House impeachment inquiry of President Biden on Dec. 7. The resolution is scheduled for markup on Dec. 12, with a vote expected later this week.
Not Guilty for Children’s Misdeeds
According to Mr. Romney, whatever the accusations against Hunter Biden, which are part of ongoing investigations and court cases, “That’s not President Biden,” and he doesn’t see how somebody can be impeached for the “sins of their kids.”
Hunter Biden’s issues are well documented, including his drug addiction and problems with the law, including nine recent federal tax charges. Authorities allege, among other claims, that he has more than $1 million in unpaid taxes.
“Look, fortunately for most people, we’re not responsible for the misdeeds of our kids, and grandkids, and great-grandkids,” Mr. Romney said.
“Nothing in my family I’m embarrassed about, but President Biden’s son, Hunter, has obviously been a very unsavory person and has had some extremely damaged personal foibles, including a drug habit and so forth,” he added.
However, Mr. Romney also said he believes that if Hunter’s last name were “anything other than Biden,” he wouldn’t have been able to “bilk millions of dollars from foreign entities.”
“And not only did he take all this money from foreign entities trading on his father’s name, which is ugly and unsavory, he then didn’t pay taxes on it, according to the prosecutors,” he said.
Despite his defense of the current president, Mr. Romney did agree that if Hunter Biden is proven guilty, and prosecutors can prove he violated federal law, he should be “severely punished,” regardless of who he is related to.
Not Ruling Out a Vote for Biden
Mr. Romney, a frequent critic of former president Trump, also implied he could support President Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election race, stating he would not talk about “who I’ll rule out other than President Trump.”
“I think we agree that we have looked at his behavior, and his behavior suggests that this is a person who will impose his will, if he can, on the judicial system, on the legislative branch and on the entire nation,” he said.
“There’s no question he has authoritarian rulings and interests and notions which he will try and impose. That’s dangerous for the country,” Mr. Romney added.
Mr. Romney announced a few months ago he wouldn’t seek a second term in the Senate, attributing part of his decision to a personal mistrust of President Biden, former President Trump’s leadership and the chaos he says has engulfed House Republicans.
The Epoch Times contacted the White House and former President Trump for further comment on Mr. Romney’s remarks.
Mitt Rommney( RIno,) Republican, Is Showing his true colors once again.
So Rommney doesn’t like Donald Trump, Whats New.?
Good-By, Rino, Mitt Romnney! you Rascule, You.!
Refusing to investigate or proceed on an obvious needed impeachment shows Romney never was part of the establishment solution, just still the establishment problem. Small, jealous and petty makes for poor leadership. He would prefer to rule in an unConstitutional establishment created hell than serve in a Founders American heaven where knowing the truth alone can set you free.
YET HE HAD NO problem going after TRUMP twice, based on lies..
Outgoing Senator Mitt Romney (RINO-Utah) claims he has yet to see any credible evidence to support an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden by House Republicans.
We all know that Rhinos have poor vision, Rhinos are almost blind.
This disgraceful, dishonest, unethical RINO Mitt Romney selectively closes his eyes to any corruption by the treasonous, corrupt, sock puppet Joe Beijing Biden.
Maybe it would help Romcom to “see any evidence” if he were to put a peep hole in his belly button…
JUST like he saw NOTHING WRONG with what Clinton did…
Like the three little kittens, American Conservatives have finally lost their Mitt’ns who similarly has lost his Conservative mind and credentials. Just who gives a Mitt what Romney thinks? This later day Saint of the Utah Church of the living Mormons is continuously more OFF, than more on, even on his own Churches Conservative teachings, which in performance and political thought process qualifies him as more Moron than Mormon. Ignorant means you don’t have all the correct information, while being Stupid means no matter how much you are confronted with the truth you still cannot comprehend or process those truths, unless you are just plain evil and prefer the company of the rebellious darker Angels of our Human nature. He acts out in RINO rebellion as did the great Consumer of all who, like the first radical known to man socially rebelled against the heavenly establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom,,,Lucifer. Romney apparently has finally been elected President,,,, of the great party of RINO truth deniers which means his Kingdom is the Kingdom of the Dumb, with Romney the king of them all. His campaign slogan was “Ignorance is our bliss”, certainly not investigations that might reveal the truth of a sour grapes stolen election, unlike the one Romney just gave away to Obama. Voting against an obvious needed Biden impeachment shows he also must be getting his laundered American sell out 10%, 30 pieces of silver.
That certainly explains WHY he got into office… HIS VOTERS ARE stupid.
” It is not much good being wise among fools and SANE among LUNATICS.”Robert Green
Mr. Romney, a frequent critic of former president Trump, also implied he could support President Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election race, stating he would not talk about “who I’ll rule out other than President Trump.”
Ya gotta hand it to the GOP, they have some of the very best Traitors.
With backstabbers like him, WHO NEEDS enemies.