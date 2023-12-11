Outgoing Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) claims he has yet to see any credible evidence to support an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden by House Republicans.

During a Dec. 10 interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Mr. Romney defended the president and said he didn’t see “any evidence” that President Biden had committed any of the crimes House Republicans are alleging.

President Biden is accused of abusing his power, enabling bribery, high crimes, and misdemeanors during his time as vice president. Specifically, he is being investigated by House Republicans for allegedly allowing his son, Hunter Biden, to influence the domestic policy of a foreign nation and accept benefits from foreign nationals. President Biden and the White House have denied any wrongdoing more than once.

Mr. Romney doubled down on his belief there is no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden and said he would vote against the impeachment if he were in the House unless irrefutable proof about the accusations was provided, which he claims has yet to happen.

“I think before you begin an impeachment inquiry, you ought to have some evidence, some inclination that there’s been wrongdoing. And so far, there’s nothing of that nature that’s been provided,” he said.

House Republicans released the text of a resolution to formalize the House impeachment inquiry of President Biden on Dec. 7. The resolution is scheduled for markup on Dec. 12, with a vote expected later this week.

Not Guilty for Children’s Misdeeds

According to Mr. Romney, whatever the accusations against Hunter Biden, which are part of ongoing investigations and court cases, “That’s not President Biden,” and he doesn’t see how somebody can be impeached for the “sins of their kids.”

Hunter Biden’s issues are well documented, including his drug addiction and problems with the law, including nine recent federal tax charges. Authorities allege, among other claims, that he has more than $1 million in unpaid taxes.

“Look, fortunately for most people, we’re not responsible for the misdeeds of our kids, and grandkids, and great-grandkids,” Mr. Romney said.

“Nothing in my family I’m embarrassed about, but President Biden’s son, Hunter, has obviously been a very unsavory person and has had some extremely damaged personal foibles, including a drug habit and so forth,” he added.

However, Mr. Romney also said he believes that if Hunter’s last name were “anything other than Biden,” he wouldn’t have been able to “bilk millions of dollars from foreign entities.”

“And not only did he take all this money from foreign entities trading on his father’s name, which is ugly and unsavory, he then didn’t pay taxes on it, according to the prosecutors,” he said.

Despite his defense of the current president, Mr. Romney did agree that if Hunter Biden is proven guilty, and prosecutors can prove he violated federal law, he should be “severely punished,” regardless of who he is related to.

Not Ruling Out a Vote for Biden

Mr. Romney, a frequent critic of former president Trump, also implied he could support President Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election race, stating he would not talk about “who I’ll rule out other than President Trump.”

“I think we agree that we have looked at his behavior, and his behavior suggests that this is a person who will impose his will, if he can, on the judicial system, on the legislative branch and on the entire nation,” he said.

“There’s no question he has authoritarian rulings and interests and notions which he will try and impose. That’s dangerous for the country,” Mr. Romney added.

Mr. Romney announced a few months ago he wouldn’t seek a second term in the Senate, attributing part of his decision to a personal mistrust of President Biden, former President Trump’s leadership and the chaos he says has engulfed House Republicans.

The Epoch Times contacted the White House and former President Trump for further comment on Mr. Romney’s remarks.