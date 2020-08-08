Mayor de Blasio couldn’t care less if wealthy people leave the city for good because of the coronavirus pandemic, telling reporters on Friday that he won’t bend over backward for the one percent to return to NYC.
In a briefing from City Hall, de Blasio for a second day in a row sneered at Gov. Cuomo’s suggestion that the Big Apple’s ballooning deficit can only be bridged if rich people who fled at the outset of the pandemic come back and start paying taxes again.
“Let’s focus on working people. Let’s focus on the millions upon millions of people who are the backbone of New York City,” de Blasio said. “I am not going to beg anybody to live in the greatest city in the world.”
De Blasio also reiterated his demand for taxing wealthy New Yorkers at a higher rate and said the most “fair” period in American history was in the high-taxed aftermath of World War II.
“We saw much less income inequality,” he said. “We had the model right.”
Cuomo has offered a sharply different pitch.
The governor has rejected calls for a wealth tax on the state’s ultra-rich because he claims they will just leave for good in that case, depriving New York of much-needed tax revenue.
Earlier this week, Cuomo said he’s on the phone frequently with his deep-pocketed friends, pleading with them to “come back” from their pandemic refuges in the Hamptons, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.
De Blasio countered in his Friday briefing that there’s no sense in coddling the wealthy.
“The wealthy have become more global, in many ways, much less rooted,” he said. “They will come, they will go.”
Despite their differences on taxing the wealthy, de Blasio and Cuomo are in agreement that Congress needs to allocate a huge chunk of budgetary relief for both city and state governments that have been hemorrhaging cash because of the pandemic.
However, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are making little headway on a stimulus package. Cuomo has warned that New York will likely have to start laying off hundreds of public employees in the state if federal aid doesn’t come soon.
Anyone with the intelligence of a mentally challenged amoeba who has the ability to get out of the nuthouse known as New York City should do it immediately and permanently!
lying again, meeeester!!! You meant: that 1% which pays more than 50% of taxes we get
Exactly.
Remember, there are lies, damn lies, and then statistics.
He wants all to think he is being BOLD and telling that “1%” of evil rich (white) people to stay away (or just don’t come back).
But, like you said, that 1% pays 40-60% of the city taxes.
He should be honest and say “when the evil rich are gone, the balance of tax revenue required will land on the middle class earners”. When that happens, the middle class will most likely see their taxes DOUBLE!
The stupid useful idiots are so easily led.
First you create your Socialist New York utopia where all men are created equally poor by the Democrat Socialist party of wealth redistributors, by driving out the 1% who finance your social redistribution programs that create nothing, but only equally distribute the poverty. Then the true aim of your Socialist agenda of class warfare unleashes the “Only Black Lives Matter” Hounds from hell upon a people designed where ALL lives matter equally and take a subservient knee to the anarchists who consume, but won’t humble yourself to take a knee to the successful wealthy people who CREATE, to beg their forgiveness for the sake of the very people you destroyed. You might just ask your black wife mentor and puppet master that maybe you both are failing miserably not because she is black, but because you are both rabid Socialist gods who play with the lives of good people like an evil puppet master plays with his/her puppets and likewise play with each other. Just pray De Blasio, that like Pinocchio they don’t come to life once the Blue Fairy Police Department start waving their magic night sticks and you and that bride of Chucky wife both get put back into your violin cases for good.
“The governor has rejected calls for a wealth tax on the state’s ultra-rich because he claims they will just leave for good in that case, depriving New York of much-needed tax revenue.”
This is because de Blasio doesn’t see businesses as vital services to the community, owned by real people. He sees them as cash cows for all his socialist projects.
De Blasio has already done the opposite of begging the wealthy to return. He hired a couple of bouncers and threw them out the door of the saloon, face first into the mud. And then he’s sitting around wondering why they left.
In his defense, he has done much to combat income inequality. With all the rich people gone, only the poor are left in NYC because they can’t afford to leave. If everyone is dirt poor, socialist utopia achieved!
Sounds like CYA to me. The rich are not coming back so time to rally the middle income and the poor to the idea of paying higher taxes to make up the deficit. I wonder who they will blame when that scheme falls apart.