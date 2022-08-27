(The Center Square) – Two lawsuits seek to stop Missouri’s voter identification and registration law before it becomes effective on Aug. 28.
House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus elections bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires persons seeking to vote to show photo identification. The law also prohibits compensating people for voter registration activities and requires anyone who assists with more than 10 voter registrations to be a registered voter and register with the state. Violating the law is a class three election offense, a misdemeanor punishable by a year in prison or a fine of $2,500, or both.
The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) filed suit on Monday against the state and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft seeking to stop the law’s provisions on voter registration. The 48-page complaint contains four counts, including a violation of the right to free speech and free association under the Missouri Constitution. The plaintiffs are represented by Campaign Legal Center, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition.
“For over a century, the League of Women Voters of Missouri has worked to educate and empower voters, and we are proud of our members’ essential voter registration and education work,” Marilyn McLeod, president of the LWV of Missouri, said in a statement. “This law criminalizes work we do regularly and, ultimately, harms Missouri voters who rely on the League’s work to ensure their voices are heard at the ballot box.”
The second lawsuit claims the new law violates the fundamental right to vote and equal protection under the Missouri Constitution. The 29-page, two-count suit was filed by the ACLU and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition on behalf of the NAACP, LWV and two voters affected by the law, D. Rene Powell and Kimberly Morgan. The suit states voter ID restrictions violate the fundamental right to vote and unduly burden the right in violation of the equal protection clause in the Missouri Constitution.
“The ability of all Missourians to cast a ballot lies at the heart of a functioning democracy,” Denise Lieberman, Director and General Counsel of the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, said in a statement. “For more than fifteen years, Missouri lawmakers have attempted to implement needless and discriminatory strict ID requirements to vote in Missouri – measures that the Missouri Supreme Court has concluded violate Missourians’ right to vote. The ID restrictions stand to burden thousands of Missouri voters who do not have or will face difficulty getting the limited ID required to cast a regular ballot – disproportionately voters of color, seniors, voters with disabilities, young voters, and low-wage workers.”
“violation of the equal protection clause in the Missouri Constitution”. Huh???
“The equal protection clause of the Missouri Constitution provides “that all persons are created equal and are entitled to equal rights and opportunity under the law.” MO.”
“House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus elections bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires persons seeking to vote to show photo identification. This equally applies to everyone seeking to vote and all citizens have the right to obtain photo identification.
“The ID restrictions stand to burden thousands of Missouri voters who do not have or will face difficulty getting the limited ID required to cast a regular ballot – disproportionately voters of color, seniors, voters with disabilities, young voters, and low-wage workers.”
Typical Democrat political scam. Doesn’t each of the categories of people above require ID to to do just about anything or get assistance or even to get employed?
The Democrats want to manipulate elections in their favor by having illegal immigrants, the dead votes and to be able to vote multiple times.
The treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
Let’s get real. Requiring the voter of EVERY person of EVERY color to provide a honesty validating photo ID is neither discriminatory nor does it restrict anyone but the walking brain dead and racing criminal’s the ability to vote. The Democrat party of walking zombies and their crime families of organized criminality just define themselves with their now overt undisguised actions and intentions that should fool nobody with half a brain. These Democrats are the same criminals that want to take away your ability to defend your homes and persons with the proper approved Constitutional arms and weapons, that now want to take away the theft defensive voter ID that would protect the sanctify of your Constitutional granted votes. In the olden days the social criminals did their dirty work hidden away in the weeds. Now they openly promote their obvious and open criminal intentions and seek to turn the American garden into a socialist weed patch where only sheep can digest what is grown. It is way past the time that Missouri, also known as the ”SHOW ME STATE”, make their citizens show us their IDs. For those Biden Brained Missourians who cannot figure it out, just look at the bottom of the license plates on your cars, right before you go inside to vote.
SHOW ME
ANYONE who has no valid Photo ID, is imo TOO LAZY TO be allowed to vote.
Make that headline read ” Faces UNLawful suits Before It Takes Effect
Well funny thing is you need a photo ID to get a drivers license, you need a photo ID to cash a check, you need a photo ID to open a bank account, there are so many things you need a photo ID for so there is no reason not to have one. If these people are driving then they have a photo ID, so there should be no need to say it.
BUT LOGIC like that, escapes libtards.. ALWAYS has.
Not to mention you need an ID to buy alcohol and cigarettes. Let’s not forget you need it to apply for government benefits which I’m sure many of the “disproportionately affected voters” take advantage. This is just the ongoing attempt to get ineligible voters to vote or vote multiple times.
“The ID restrictions stand to burden thousands of Missouri voters who do not have or will face difficulty getting the limited ID required to cast a regular ballot – disproportionately voters of color, seniors, voters with disabilities, young voters, and low-wage workers.”
This is Total Bull ****, always was and will always be. Every State needs to have Photo ID to vote and Proof of citizenship when registering to Vote
EVERY Time a liberal makes that claim, i’d love to see someone ask them for PROOF OF WHERE PHOTO ID mandates, have actually BURDENED people of color, seniors etc. SHOW ME IN THE NUMBERS..