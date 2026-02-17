Midterm Choice GOPUSA Staff | Feb 17, 2026 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.8/5. From 17 votes. Please wait... Share:
This treasonous, destructive, unethical, dishonest, immoral, lying Democrat Party is our most destructive and deadliest ENEMY.
The Democrat Party Cult followers are hateful, deranged and obsessed with Satan and his ways. 🙁 🙁 🙁
That certainly sums it up. VOTE FOR america, or vote for our destruction.
That’s about it. Vote for your best interest or your own destruction