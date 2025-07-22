Grand Conspiracy GOPUSA Staff | Jul 22, 2025 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.9/5. From 9 votes. Please wait... Share:
I truly hope that they all are tried and convicted.
But I know this will never happen, The lying, corrupt, treasonous Democrat Party elite and the Democrat Party supporters are never held responsible or are held accountable for their deliberate, treasonous, unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral, lying actions and agendas. Democrats always Lie and blame someone or something else for their own actions and policies and get away with their Lies, even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.