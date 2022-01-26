New York actor and comedian Michael Rapaport flipped out in a Tuesday social media post that shows an alleged shoplifter brazenly walking out of a Manhattan Rite Aid.

“I can’t believe I’m seeing this s—t,” the “I Am Rapaport” podcaster is heard saying over the video.

“This f—king guy just filled his two bags up with everything in Rite Aid, right here on 80th [Street] and First Avenue is walking down the street like s–t is Gucci. I was watching him the whole time.”

“Looking me in my face like ‘What’s good?,’” Rapaport claims. “My man just went Christmas shopping in January. He had the condoms, the shampoo.”

Michael Rapaport films brazen Rite Aid thief who fills a bag and saunters out on the Upper East Side | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/AQWMftkrX2 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 26, 2022