WASHINGTON (AP) — Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday.
Breyer, 83, has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years, trying to forge majorities with more moderate justices right and left of center.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity so as not to preempt Breyer’s eventual announcement. NBC first reported the justice’s plans.
Breyer has been a justice since 1994, appointed by President Bill Clinton. Along with the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Breyer opted not to step down the last time the Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during Barack Obama’s presidency. Ginsburg died in September 2020, and then-President Donald Trump filled the vacancy with a conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett.
Breyer’s departure, expected over the summer, won’t change the 6-3 conservative advantage on the court because his replacement will be nominated by Biden and almost certainly confirmed by a Senate where Democrats have the slimmest majority. It also makes conservative Justice Clarence Thomas the oldest member of the court at 73.
Breyer—couldn’t you have waited until after the 2024 Presidential election?
The Civil Rights Act of 1964
prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
“President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged
to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court.”
There is already 3 women in the supreme court but only 1 Black male.
By saying and doing this he would NOT be picking the best person for the supreme court.
He would be making his choice by “race and gender” thus discriminating against men and all other races.
ASupreme Court Nominee Will be Socialist, Communist, President Joe Biden’s to Make. Supreme Court Justice, Stephen
Breyer Has Said , According to FOX NEWS Today. Of Course All the Supreme Court Justices are Non- Political and don’t plan Their Announcement of Their Retirement So That it Won’t allow Any one Political Party president Can’t take Advantage of His Retirement And ” pack The Court with a Particular politica l Parties Justices, Ya, Sure, democrat President Joe Biden has allready said that He Would Nominee A Woman , Minority, To be Nominated to the Supreme Sourt, Can anyone Say, ” Meshella Obama .??
He couldn’t have waited because he most likely was threatened by the democrats to retire or else. That’s how the democrats roll.