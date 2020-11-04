Democrats predicted they’d see a blue wave on down ballot races but as of Wednesday morning, those hopes have been dashed. Appearing on MSNBC, Politico’s Jake Sherman told viewers in no uncertain terms that the 2020 election was an “abject disaster” for Democrats waking up in Washington.

“There’s no other way to explain this,” he said.

.@JakeSherman: "Democrats in Washington are waking up to an abject disaster, and there’s no other way to explain this." pic.twitter.com/Uv5I6RO05s — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 4, 2020

This is an excerpt from Townhall.