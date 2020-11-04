Democrats predicted they’d see a blue wave on down ballot races but as of Wednesday morning, those hopes have been dashed. Appearing on MSNBC, Politico’s Jake Sherman told viewers in no uncertain terms that the 2020 election was an “abject disaster” for Democrats waking up in Washington.
“There’s no other way to explain this,” he said.
.@JakeSherman: "Democrats in Washington are waking up to an abject disaster, and there’s no other way to explain this." pic.twitter.com/Uv5I6RO05s
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 4, 2020
This is an excerpt from Townhall.
THE PEOPLE of South Carolina thank the Democrat Party for the billion dollars or so they spent to buy a lost election Against Lindsey Graham that helped to economically prosper their state and employ thousands of South Carolinians during the Pandemic.