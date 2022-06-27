Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas), who recently flipped Texas’s 34th Congressional District red, says that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed her daughter during the new congresswoman’s swearing-in ceremony last week.
“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” Flores tweeted, sharing a video of the moment.
“She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a queen,” Flores wrote. “No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”
– Read more from The Hill via Yahoo News
Watch the videos and share your thoughts.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Isn’t that exactly what a nasty old ***** that should retire do?
Somebody needs to slap the pure **** our of Pelosi.
Hopefully the voters in her district will do the slapping and vote her skanky rear to retirement. We can hope – yes.
From the times i’ve seen the video, it looked more like the daughter, got nugged. Not shoved/pushed..
I agree. I have seen the same thing accomplished much more graciously, though. The girl will survive.