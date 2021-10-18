An immigration border enforcement organization says the DHS secretary has essentially abolished Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has issued a new policy memo giving U.S. employers permission to hire illegal aliens over American workers. In it he states that employers will not be punished for hiring illegal aliens unless they are engaged in “abusive and exploitative labor practices.”

Ira Mehlman, a spokesman for the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), says this new policy clearly defies federal law.

“In the last two weeks he has essentially abolished ICE,” Mehlman observes. “As an entity it still exists, but it has been stripped of pretty much all of its responsibilities. He issued guidelines for who could be deported, which excludes virtually all illegal aliens who are not violent criminals or terrorists.”

Now Mayorkas has practically abolished the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, which explicitly prohibits the employment of illegal aliens – something for which then-Senator Joe Biden voted.

“He doesn’t really like the law, and so he is basically going to overturn it by saying we’re only to enforce the law against employers who grossly exploit the illegal aliens that they hire — in other words, not pay them properly or provide inadequate working conditions,” Mehlman summarizes. “But other than that, it’s a hands-off policy, so essentially it is a green light for employers to ahead and hire illegal aliens with absolutely no consequence.”

According to the FAIR spokesman, this will invite more illegal immigration than Biden has already encouraged.

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.