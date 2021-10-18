An immigration border enforcement organization says the DHS secretary has essentially abolished Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has issued a new policy memo giving U.S. employers permission to hire illegal aliens over American workers. In it he states that employers will not be punished for hiring illegal aliens unless they are engaged in “abusive and exploitative labor practices.”
Ira Mehlman, a spokesman for the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), says this new policy clearly defies federal law.
“In the last two weeks he has essentially abolished ICE,” Mehlman observes. “As an entity it still exists, but it has been stripped of pretty much all of its responsibilities. He issued guidelines for who could be deported, which excludes virtually all illegal aliens who are not violent criminals or terrorists.”
Now Mayorkas has practically abolished the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, which explicitly prohibits the employment of illegal aliens – something for which then-Senator Joe Biden voted.
“He doesn’t really like the law, and so he is basically going to overturn it by saying we’re only to enforce the law against employers who grossly exploit the illegal aliens that they hire — in other words, not pay them properly or provide inadequate working conditions,” Mehlman summarizes. “But other than that, it’s a hands-off policy, so essentially it is a green light for employers to ahead and hire illegal aliens with absolutely no consequence.”
According to the FAIR spokesman, this will invite more illegal immigration than Biden has already encouraged.
—-
this man is a fool and a traitor.
Fire Mayorkas and deport him to a Jail cell designed for American traitors, and anarchists, who disguise themselves as servants of THE PEOPLE in their words, but just keep kneecapping their strentgh and abiity to succeed, in their deeds.
GITMO might just be a good place to store this stooge until he is found guilty of treason, then either hang or shoot him.
SINCE IT seems more and more, that to EVERYONE In the DNC, laws are NOT TO be enforced, then WHY DON’T WE ABOLISH ALL LAW MAKERS!!!!
Hey, Moron—we have more than enough capable American citizens to fill job openings. If the damn government would stop paying them NOT to work, it would be immensely helpful.
Taking jobs away from legal American citizens.
Majorikas cares NOT about americans.. JUST LIKE every other traitor in the DNC!
Does this sound like “put the U.S.A. first or put the U.S.A. LAST?
Oath of the President:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
Is violating the oath of office treason?
It may be considered treason or a high crime to betray a sworn oath of office.
This whole administration has in fact put America last and everything and everyone else first, the quid-pro-joe has basically said to he11 with Americans and hire every other nation on the planet. This is another point of impeachment against the biden machine. These criminals are acting more like the hateful swamp monsters that they are. They are attacking the military in full force telling them to either get the vax or get out, well about half the military is probably leaving because of it.
The hate will continue till there is nothing left of this country. The quid-pro-joe admin wanted to destroy the country well he got his wish in spades, now they are saying hire the illegals over Americans yeah like that is going to go well, there will be some major fights breaking out all over the place, did some one say civil war! You betchait will soon be here.
IT Damn well SHOULD BE HIGH crimes… BUT you can bet, since we’ve got a SPINELESS GOP, not a damn thing will be done about it.
Seriously?
Our DHS secretary is urging businesses to VIOLATE THE LAW?
Would that be “accessory before the fact”?
He should be co-defendant on EVERY case filed against EVERY employer who hires an Illegal Alien!
Got that right… I sold my business to my number one costumer and stayed on for 5 years as an employee … and … even I had to show my birth certificate to the HR department. Now this useless jackass is advocating to hire illegal aliens and only make US citizens show birth certificates for employment. Their leaving us only one option left.
HE DAMN well should be charged, as an ACCESSORY before the fact.
BUT he;s a democrat., THEY keep proving they are ABOVE the law.
Illegal aliens don’t want to work. Why work when the government will give you everything for free? Besides that, who wants to hire someone with no skills, and can’t speak English?
Another traitor to the United states and his oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United states.
For a person who is supposed to be in charge of Homeland Security, Mr. Mayorkas is displaying an extraordinary level of incompetence & dereliction of duty!!
How is encouraging businesses to get involved with aiding & abetting illegal criminals going to improve our homeland security?? When it comes to absurdity and irrational behavior that puts American citizens at much greater risk – this administration knows no bounds whatsoever. (Except for when they want to take away the constitutional rights of our law-abiding citizens ….. then it’s game on!)
ITS not.. IN FACT, everythig he’s done is DESIGNED TO MAKE US UNSAFER!
There is no unit of measure for a nation stupid enough to not only import it’s own killers, in some cases trains then on how to do it (9-11 terrorists.) Giving them jobs is off the chart not only for a renegade government Hellbent on destroying a nation and it’s citizens if necessary to accomplish their goal. Their agenda of rebuilding a nation in their image of Socialism/Communism has been tried before, it always fails.
Rome didn’t die a peaceful death, it was assassinated. Same is happening to us as we sit idly by and watch it happen.
Where in the world did the Dumocrats dig Mayorkas up? This jerk belongs in a stright jacket and tossed in prison for treason and as disconected as the whole Biden adm. Who knows were this stupidity is going to end. I do think that this C0-19 is being blowon up way out of preportion, it is a China invention they are the ones long with Bidens adminstration he and his son was with china long before we the citizens knew about their dealing. I wouldn’t be surprised if Biden & China was in on the virous.
HE was in the rollodex under “HATES AMERICA” heading.
This is really going to end well! How many companies are going to fire workers for NY reason they want just so they can hire cheaper labor and raise the price even higher for stuff that will no longer work. Yeah got some terrorists just give them a job and they be good boys, yeah right, put those foreign gang members to work and they will stop their criminal ways yeah right . This whole administration has been about destroying the country and helping every other country except America, do people still believe that quid-pro-joe has the nation’s best interests while doing these things? Cowardly joe has even said that Americans do not deserve to work in this country, case in point the fact he killed not just the pipeline but almost all oil drilling nation wide. Ask yourself this question! Does the president really have the best interests of the country in mind while he is killing off major parts of industry? Or does he have the interests of another country at heart while he is doing these things.
This administration is pushing this country closer and closer to that second American revolution that millions of citizens have been gearing up for since that America hating obama was in office. Right now it’s hard to decide what Biden, or his handlers, will cause to start first, another civil/race war or another revolution. Either way it’s going to blow this country apart. Who knows what will be left when it’s all over?
If the Dems win in 2022 and 2024 after this pathetic administration, it will up to the millions of us patriots to stop this insanity one way or the other. There are millions of us ex-military that can make a difference.
There are some individuals with degrees that are intelligent, wise, and have common sense, and some with degrees that are nothing more than educated morons, like those in the current administration.
Mayorkas, the Democrat Mayor of a D.C. city of Orca killer Whales politically designed to attack larger more successful subspecies in packs and in parks, being pathologically obsessed with their black vs white skin colors like the Yin and the Yang of a Democrat Party designed universe that is governed by a cosmic duality, setting two opposing and complementing principles or cosmic energies against each other, one of which attacks the other in their uncomplimenting media, indoctrinates them in their government run education, and unlawfully shows political preferences to foreigners, based on dark skin color.
So they don’t need SS#’s? They will be working off the books? WOW!
If you wanted to destroy America, is there anything you would do different than what this administration is doing?
I previously said it: This administration’s agenda is to get remove citizens from jobs just because they refuse to get vaccinated so that the illegal invaders can take over those job but do not have to be vaccinated nor show proof as this would be discrimination. This fool has already made this known.