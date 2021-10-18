Former Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19, his family said. He was 84.
Powell’s family announced his death in a post to Facebook.
“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19,” they wrote. “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”
The family noted that he was fully vaccinated.
Powell first fought in combat during the Vietnam War and rose through the military ranks to become the first Black national security adviser during the end of President Ronald Reagan’s second term. He was the first Black, and the youngest, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Powell became widely known in the United States following the first Gulf War in 1990. For a time during the 1990s he was often recruited to run for the Republican presidential nomination. He served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005.
Hello, Federal Government—this is a big reason so many of us are opposed to these wonderful vaccines that you want to force upon us. We have legitimate concerns and we have the right to refuse the vaccine if we feel that it is not in our best interest.
Half of the federal government, if not more—along with employees of the CDC, Pfizer, Moderna—and all illegal aliens—are exempt from it. Yet, people in the private sector are losing their jobs left and right because we are expected to be compliant with some mandate.
Take your mandates and your power grab and shove them.
I agree Son of Thunder. Also, though I think we lost one of the few black men I would wanted for US President. A tragic loss in someone who believed in this country.
Powell was not African American by birth. Powell’s father and mother came from Jamaica, and Colin was born in Harlem, New York in America, but is a Jamaican Caribbean American by birth, and the child of two Jamaican immigrant parents, Luther Theophilus Powell (Jamaican) and Maud Ariel Powell (McCoy)(Scottish). If judged by his skin color as the racially obsessed Democrats do today, Powell would qualify more as white than black and considered by BLM as a sell-out, because he rose to prominence not as a radical racial “challenger” but viewed as a compromising sell-out racial “bargainer,” as one of the successful blacks willing to grant “white society its innocence in exchange for entry into the American mainstream” by saying, in effect, “I already believe you are innocent (good, fair-minded) and have faith that you will prove it”, while black challengers, by contrast, annoy American white society with the goad, “If you are innocent, then prove it,” thereby holding white innocence captive until some ransom is paid, in Powell’s case, paid by white Conservatives in military and government political promotion and in the bargain, the individual black ( usually half-black or less) escapes the taints of blackness while members of the dominant culture escape the taints of racism. Obama made the same deal and prospered, while America lost a great opportunity to heal and got radically financially defunded.
YET another ‘break through case’.. YET another ‘fully vaccinated’ person dies from covid.. GEE AND THEY WONDER why so many folks are HESITANT about getting it!