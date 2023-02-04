The Democrats certainly have a hard time saying no to socialism. Despite living in the United States, eighty-six Democrats in the U.S. House voted against a resolution denouncing socialism. AOC, Rashida Tlaib, and Maxine Waters were among those voting no.
Capitalism has lifted more people out of poverty than any economic system in history. Yet, the Democrats would love nothing more than to turn America into the next Cuba or Venezuela. We see it happening one step at a time.
The Air Force issues another warning on Chinese land purchases. Plus, AT&T and DirecTV are feeling the heat from the GOP-controlled House.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
How much proof does one need to see that the Democrat Party is doing everything possible to destroy our country and turn it into a Socialist Democrat Party Dictatorship?
Democrat party supporters operate strictly on emotion, with very little rational thought and who simply do not understand reality or basic economics. The Democrat Party is willing to destroy themselves and everyone around them before they will agree to compromise their failed policies and destructive self-fabricated lies and beliefs.
Democrats see everything as subjective, how they feel things should be, not as they are, their whole world is subjective. Not Objective.
To the Democrat Party cult and their supporters, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
No surprise there
Who is the most hateful, ugliest, racist in congress? You get one guess.