The Democrats certainly have a hard time saying no to socialism. Despite living in the United States, eighty-six Democrats in the U.S. House voted against a resolution denouncing socialism. AOC, Rashida Tlaib, and Maxine Waters were among those voting no.

Capitalism has lifted more people out of poverty than any economic system in history. Yet, the Democrats would love nothing more than to turn America into the next Cuba or Venezuela. We see it happening one step at a time.

The Air Force issues another warning on Chinese land purchases. Plus, AT&T and DirecTV are feeling the heat from the GOP-controlled House.

