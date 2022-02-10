A crazed intruder in a pink mask stomped into the MassGOP office in Woburn, calling staffers and volunteers “fascists” before threatening to “come back with a weapon” in an unhinged outburst police are investigating.
No arrests were announced Wednesday night, but Woburn police told the Herald the man’s “mental health” is part of the probe. The suspect was identified by MassGOP as a defense attorney and known supporter of Democratic candidates.
“It’s nuts,” said Jim Lyons, MassGOP chairman. “If this was a Republican breaking into a Democratic headquarters, this story wouldn’t stop. It would be going on all day long.”
The Communications director, a volunteer and a few others were at the headquarters as the man walked into the Woburn office in Cummings Park on the fifth floor at about 1 p.m., and all of a sudden pointed a camera at them. “They were scared,” Lyons said. Once in the hallway, the man shouted: “I’m going to come back with a weapon,” witnesses said.
“My hope is (Middlesex) District Attorney Marian Ryan and the Attorney General’s Office looks into this,” Lyons said, adding he’ll now have to keep the office doors locked.
Lyons added the Woburn police were there in “no time” and were sympathetic to the plight of his rattled staff. Lyons was not in the office at the time.
But Wendy Wakeman was.
“It was crazy. It really was,” she said on the “Howie Carr Show” Wednesday. “I asked, ‘What are you doing?’ He was all dressed up with a pink mask on…I told him, ‘You just barged into my office.’”
He told her he wanted to talk about the Jan. 6 “insurrection” in Washington.
“We were like a human wall trying to push him out, and he starts dropping the F-bomb and yelling at that we were ‘fascists,’” she added. “It was crazy…A woman from another office came out and was shaken. She saw him walk in.”
“It is scary to be sitting in your office and having a normal day and have a lunatic walk in,” she added. Police, she said, gave them instructions on how to ban the suspect from the office “forever.”
Lyons also questioned the timing. Only hours before the incident, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the statewide mask mandate for Massachusetts public schools will be lifted at the end of the month.
“People are done with the government overreach,” Lyons said. “They want to be able to live their lives normally again, and people like this individual who threatened my staff today are obviously distraught over the likelihood of that happening.”
“Republicans are for giving people their lives back and somehow that’s what prompts left-wingers like our unannounced visitor to call us ‘fascists,’” Lyons added.
The next MassGOP campaign training event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Watertown Marine Corps League.
The democrats destructive rankings are accomplishing just what it was meant for, to incite the lesser intelligent population to go over the edge. Every person and organization that believes in America’s constitution must carry at the very least pepper spray and/ or tasers for protection. The powers in control will not defend you or the constitution but will go broke defending radicals.
You can bet, had this been a republican who ‘invaded’ the office of democrats, IT WOULD BE FRONT PAGE NEWS and on every tv channel…
These clowns need a taste of their own medicine. He should not have been allowed to leave the premises without a good coat of tar and feathers, and if there was none available should have been stripped and thrown out on to the street Buck naked to match the naked truth of his social insanity. It’s far past time that equal rights and equal time is given to the criminally and politically insane minds seeking to intimidate. When the police are forced to stand down, then it’s time for THE PEOPLE to stand up and make some examples of their own to be heard, seen, and separated from the sane people who make things actually work in society. Mental illness should no longer be used as an excuse to keep the socially insane among us, among our children, and within the safe confines of our very homes or we will all become San Francisco, forced to house a pet nutjob with hidden intentions to harm your kids while your loyal dog who protects you sits alone out in the cold unfed.
” The suspect was identified by MassGOP as a defense attorney and known supporter of Democratic candidates.” That explains a good part of the craziness. Maybe he’s a friend of Avanatti’s. Has Liarwatha (Liz Warren) been questioned?
“He told her he wanted to talk about the Jan. 6 “insurrection” in Washington.” It’s one thing to talk about how the Left is unhinged over things—particularly the “insurrection”—but this clearly shows just what kind of effect it can have on people mentally. This fool may not be clinically unstable at all—just an over-the-edge zealot who wants to aggrandize and embellish a constructed narrative and get Media attention. This is the insanity that can result from the idiocy being perpetrated by the Democrats.
“Republicans are for giving people their lives back and somehow that’s what prompts left-wingers like our unannounced visitor to call us ‘fascists,’” Lyons added. Let’s hope that the voting public sees and understands what is going on behind the facade. It would be nice to drive them all over the cliff and be done with them.
IF he is a ‘defense attourny, then HOW CAN HE BE “mentally disturbed”..
AND IF HE IS mentally disturbed, this much, he should have his LAW license STRIPPED…
“No arrests were announced Wednesday night, but Woburn police told the Herald the man’s “mental health” is part of the probe. The suspect was identified by MassGOP as a defense attorney and known supporter of Democratic candidates”. There is “evil” in this world. The Democrats are “evil personified” and “evil personified”, is the mental illness that the Democrats suffer from!!!!!!!!
In addition to possessing an uncontrollable compulsion to control the lives of all Americans, many radical leftists exhibit various symptoms of mental illness including delusional thinking (e.g., sex is not biologically determined), irrational fear (e.g., climate change is the greatest threat facing humanity), and pathological lying (e.g., the election of 2020 was the most secure election in our nation’s history). The Democrat party has always claimed that it is the Party of the People but, now that it is controlled by the radical left, it has become the Party of Psychosis.