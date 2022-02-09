When NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were brutally gunned down in Harlem recently, the truth about the pro-criminal, anti-law enforcement policies of the left became clear: Woke policies kill cops. There are a lot of so-called progressive public officials in America who view violent, recidivistic criminals as poor victims while viewing loyal, dedicated police officers as oppressive bullies.

These are the same public officials who did nothing to protect their citizens as protest marches in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death morphed into violent riots in which mobs burned, looted and trashed more than 30 major American cities. These are the same pro-criminal, anti-law enforcement officials who hypocritically referred to anarchists, looters and arsonists as “peaceful protestors.” These are the same public officials whose woke policies made 2021 the deadliest year on record for cops.

It’s bad enough police officers in cities controlled by the left go in harm’s way every day without the appreciation, support or protection they deserve, but now they must contend with criminals whose attitudes toward the police have been colored by the disdain and contempt of irresponsible public officials. When public officials defund police departments, refuse to prosecute criminals who have been arrested, return violent felons to the streets without requiring them to post bail and parole convicts who should never see the outside of a prison, is it any wonder bad actors among us view law enforcement officers as little more than convenient targets?

Violent crime soared in the aftermath of the “defund the police” movement, as did violence against police officers. Incidents of assault, gunfire, stabbings and vehicular attacks against police reached an all-time high. In 2021, 518 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty. Of these, 62 were shot, 14 stabbed, 17 run down by vehicles and 5 assaulted. States experiencing the highest number of cop killings in 2021 included — not surprisingly — California, New York and Pennsylvania. All these states have cities controlled by “progressive” governments that defunded their police departments.

The most prevalent cause of death for police officers in 2021 was COVID-19. When you consider this fact, think back to big-city riots in the aftermath of Floyd’s death. In left-leaning cities that were supposed to be locked down, police officers were confronted face-to-face, day after day by screaming, spitting rioters, many of whom were, no doubt, infected by COVID-19. These infected rioters might as well have been shooting at the police. Law-abiding citizens in these cities were locked down, but rioters were allowed to run amok.

The blatant disdain of the left for police was demonstrated conclusively on Jan. 27 during the funeral for slain NYPD officer Rivera when actress Jacqueline Guzman posted a video rant criticizing the NYPD for blocking off streets to accommodate the funeral. Guzman complained that streets were blocked off because ” … one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly.” According to Guzman, “They (NYPD police officers) kill people … every single day for no good reason, and we don’t shut down the city for them.”

Guzman’s despicable rant was taken down and she was fired from her acting job, but these things don’t change what she said, nor do they alter the truth about how the left views police officers. To the left, criminals are the good guys, and cops are the bad guys.

We have a suggestion that might change the attitudes of so-called progressive public officials toward police officers: The next time their woke policies cause the death of a cop, lock them up. Let these public officials who like to coddle violent criminals share a cell with one of their “poor victims” for a week or two. The charge? We suggest accessory to murder.

Oliver L. North is a combat-decorated U.S. Marine, No.1 bestselling author, and founder and CEO of Fidelis Publishing LLC and Fidelis Media LLC. Find out more about him at www.olivernorth.com. David Goetsch is a Marine Corps veteran, member of the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame, professor of business, Christian counselor, and author of 76 books. Find out more about him at www.david-goetsch.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 OLIVER L. NORTH AND DAVID GOETSCH