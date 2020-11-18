The nation’s eyes are on Georgia, as two runoff elections for the U.S. Senate in a few weeks will determine which party has control of the upper chamber in Washington, DC. Conservatives are sounding a warning about one of the races in particular.

Incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler is facing off against Democrat Ralph Warnock, pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. She expects the Democratic machine to go all out to defeat her in that January 5 election runoff. In response, Loeffler has gone on the attack, focusing on controversies from Warnock’s past – in particular, his relationship with Fidel Castro.

Bishop Aubrey Shines of Glory to Glory Ministries in Tampa, Florida, points to an event in 1995 when Warnock – who was then a junior pastor – introduced the Cuban dictator to an audience at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem:

Warnock: “Brothers and sisters, comrades and friends, I give to you the hero of the struggle of the people throughout the world, Comandante Fidel Castro!”

In an interview with OneNewsNow, Cuban-born, anti-communist activist Humberto Fontova describes the response: “On that cue, the entire church erupted into a ten-minute standing ovation … for Fidel Castro … in New York.”

Fontova, who fled Cuba in 1961, recalls another Castro visit to New York City – and another rousing welcome. “Castro was visiting for the 50th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations,” he tells OneNewsNow. “So naturally, Castro got a standing ovation at the U.N. General Assembly.”

Bishop Shines warns people not to be fooled by the title of “pastor” before Warnock’s name.

“That particular candidate,” Shines tells OneNewsNow, “actually espouses an ideology as something that my grandfather died in a war fighting, which is called Marxism.”

Of concern also is Warnock’s praise of Chicago Pastor Jeremiah Wright, the former pastor of Barack Obama who gained fame by cursing out America. “We celebrate Reverend Wright in the same way that we celebrate the truth-telling tradition of the black church,” Warnock has been quoted as saying.

Warnock claims to be in the mainstream of American politics, but Shines argues that the Democratic challenger is hiding the truth – and that if Georgians recognize as much, they won’t give him the time of day, much less their votes.

“I think as black and whites come together, we will defeat this Marxist-incarnate in Warnock and make sure that he never represents anyone in the beautiful Peach State of Georgia,” the Florida pastor concludes.

