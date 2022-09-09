CHARLESTON — A new poll released Wednesday by Jackson County radio station WMOV 1360 AM and Oregon-based Triton Polling and Research found that U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is vulnerable after his support for the Inflation Reduction Act.

2024 West Virginia Senate Race: Jim Justice (R) 47% (+15)

Joe Manchin (D-Inc) 32%

Patrick Morrisey (R) 50% (+14)

Joe Manchin (D-Inc) 36%

Alex Mooney (R) 45% (+7)

Joe Manchin (D-Inc) 38% Triton Polling & Research, 762 RV, 8/24-26https://t.co/XeZF69VZo1 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) September 8, 2022