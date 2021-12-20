Sen. Joe Manchin revealed Sunday that he would not vote for the $2 trillion social and climate spending bill known as Build Back Better.
Manchin told Fox News Sunday that he had reached the decision to break from his fellow Democrats after trying to reach compromises and speaking with top party members including president Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
“I tried everything humanly possible. I can’t do it,” he said. “This is a no on this legislation. I have tried everything I know to do.”
Manchin said he could not support the bill because he would not be able to explain supporting it to voters in West Virginia while citing factors including inflation worries, the COVID-19 pandemic and “geopolitical unrest.”
HUGE.@Sen_JoeManchin announces he is a NO on Build Back Better—and the left needs to LISTEN to him lay out WHY: pic.twitter.com/bYMauaHMYX
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 19, 2021
His announcement deals a potential death blow to Biden’s hopes for the passage of the spending bill in the evenly divided Senate after months of negotiations between Manchin and his colleagues. All 50 Democratic/independent senators, including Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinena, who has not approved the legislation, are needed to pass the bill with Vice President Kamela Harris casting the tiebreaker.
The bill had passed in the House in November by a vote of 220-213 with unanimous disapproval from Republicans and just one Democratic vote against its passage.
Sen. Bernie Sanders went on CNN after Manchin’s announcement and said he hopes the Senate will force Manchin to vote on the bill while noting that the bill has “no Republican support.”
“I hope that we will bring a strong bill to the floor of the Senate as soon as we can and let Mr. Manchin explain to the people of West Virginia why he doesn’t have the guts to stand up to powerful special interests,” Sanders said. “If he doesn’t have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote no in front of the whole world.”
Reaction below from Democrats and media.
If Joe Manchin does not have the guts to stand up to the powerful special interests, he's going to have to explain that to the people of West Virginia who are hurting and hurting badly. pic.twitter.com/U5OeNlk6ea
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 19, 2021
"We all knew that Senator Manchin couldn't be trusted. The excuses that he just made, I think, are complete bullshit." @IlhanMN to @AliVelshi pic.twitter.com/qFQmqr1Wui
— People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) December 19, 2021
We can't let one lone senator from West Virginia obstruct the people's agenda.
The cost is too high, and our most vulnerable always pay the price.
This fight isn't over. pic.twitter.com/MW0ReiKeb6
— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 19, 2021
.@PressSec on MANCHIN: "The fight for Build Back Better is too important to give up. We will find a way to move forward next year." pic.twitter.com/6RShM7O44A
— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) December 19, 2021
Wow. @politico has a credibility problem here.
In a real news room this guy would be labeled “opinion reporter”. He thinks he’s objective. https://t.co/HXwjEdEZKE
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 19, 2021
Hahaha this rules https://t.co/At9Ao7TrbS
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2021
A “healthy democracy” would not have a Senate with 2 per state. (Or an Electoral College.) https://t.co/dxnmZ58y7c
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) December 19, 2021
Thanks, Joe, for holding the line—for not voting for the bill—and for making the Dems go ballistic, It is always refreshing to see them implode and explode.
“I fall to pieces” by Patsy Cline
Well maybe Sen. Joe Manchin has some honor, unlike the rest of the socialist Democrat Congress members.
Democrat party supporters operate strictly on emotion, with very little rational thought and who simply do not understand reality or basic economics. Democrats are willing to destroy themselves and everyone around them before they will agree to compromise their failed policies and destructive lies and beliefs. The Democrat Party’s intensions are: Rule and Ruin”.
As they have everywhere that the Democrat Party does rule.
I just wonder how many people that are for this plan realize that only 11% is going toward helping out America. 11%? Where is the other 89% going? Does anyone have any idea how many pages are in this so-called Build Back America plan? Thousands, how many will take the time to read it? The only pages they’re concerned with is the pages that benefit them with either more power or more money. The REAL reason the Dems are going ballistic is because it means their pay raise is toast. We can only hope that the 2022 elections get the greedy dems back on the streets where they belong and get some real Republicans that are actually concerned about making America Great Again.
To find out whether the ” Tail Wags the DOG or ” The Dog wags its tail, ” what does ” The Squad Feel About Joe Manchin Now that he voted ” NO, ” on Their ” Build back Better Bill. “
Dummycrat also tried to sneak in some more laws that would legalize voter fraud. Plus more regulations on destroying the coal industry. Manchin knows if he voted for this his career would be over.
AT LEAST One dem still has a brain!
Now, will he stick to it? I sure hope he does but it’s hard to trust any Democrat to keep their word.
There’s a lot of talk about him switching to the Republican Party. I don’t want him. He’s not a conservative by any means. Let’s not confuse what he stands for with conservatism. Being not quite as crazy is not the same thing as being sane. We have enough RINOs now.
I would recommend he just become an ‘Independent’; no need to switch to the GOP. It would be a good way to tell the commies to F off…
SINCE the three independents already IN the senate, ALL VOTE / Caucus with the dems, THAT imo wouldn’t do much.
Bernie “If he doesn’t have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of W.V., let him vote No ???? “,,,,This from the guy who had not the guts to run and lose against Trump so he sold out to Biden.” To most communists the definition of courage is your dark ability to Liquidate your fellow party members in the back-stab Stalinist style and steal elections in the same manner.
Omar “We all knew Senator Manchin cannot be trusted, the excuses he just made are complete Bull Sheet”,,,,this from Omar the tent raider, whose Camel droppings get left in every red blood American Boy Scout tent the sticks her camel toes into, to stomp out and crowd out our Constitutional Sacred documents. The Democrat Big Top tent of show stoppers and law stoppers looks more like a circus sideshow every time the Squad of clowns mount up their fleet of media electrified clown cars for another attack of the Obama/Alinsky clones, where the names and the faces change, but the deceptions, beguilements and criminal intentions just remain the same.
Manchin mans up and represents the AMERICAN will of HIS constituents, while demented Democrats just represent the distorted will of the party leaders. Their attacks on our American truths that set men free, are just their disguised attacks on the God who created and blessed this nation, who they seek to replace with themselves.
” And why did Joe Machin join the Squad- democrat Socialist Party if he Wasn’t ” A Go Along, To Get Along ,democrat, ” What one’s left to beloeve ” That Joe Manchin is A Go along ( Rino ) democrat Sometimes.!
“Build Back Better”??? Biden’s and the communist Congress bill should read: “Build The United States Into A Better Communist Nation”.
The Traitorous, Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal elections in order to take total control of the American people, increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, non-credible, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Lets hope he can hold out against all the left wing liberals trying to break him down. If the people from his state tells him they don’t want the debt and socialism this bill will place on this country , then he should listen to them not the democrats. For the sake of our country let’s hope he stays strong.
I wonder, what happened to Kirstin Sinema? Did all those leftist thugs, who kept following her around into public toilets and such, SCARE HER into voting the dems way?
Those who support Joe’s stand should tell him so. Let him know that he does not stand alone. If he does not get some “Fire Support” from his own side let’s show him that at least the other side will back him up. He doesn’t have to be one of us to stand with us.
Already send him a ‘CUDOS” email…
“Democracy” is always “under attack” whenever Democrats don’t get their way..
All I can say, Senator Manchin, is Thank You, Thank You, Thank You!
Thanks to courageous Democrat Senator Joe Manchin, it looks like Biden’s so-called Build Back Better bill has become Biden’s Big Blunder. If Manchin manages to stay the course in spite of the blistering personal attacks that he is receiving from his Democrat colleagues, then I believe he definitely deserves to receive the Profile in Courage Award.
FIRST, Sen. Sanders has the nerve to criticize Sen. Manchin for him holding to his convictions, but Bernie doesn’t even have the conviction to be a member of the Democrat party (he declares himself to be an “Independent”).
SECOND, You Democrats seem to think that WE, THE PEOPLE gave the Democrats a “mandate” to implement this radical left-wing agenda…. I remind you that the Democrats LOST seats in the House, and The Senate is a 50/50 “tie”.
Monday morning encouragement. A Democrat Congressman with integrity and principles. So how is he still a Democrat? The DNC Crime Syndicate will no doubt try to excommunicate him from the party. And so refreshing to see the DNC Operatives meltdown and their heads explode as they expel their bs on their various media operative sites. This is at least a tiny bit of hope in this Biden excrement storm. But will it make a difference? That’s a hugemongus cesspool “of scum and villainy” he and the Repubs are forced to swim in and try to reform. But he’s still encouraging. Kristen Sinema, too, if she’s still holding the line.
Thank God Joe Manchin is there for his constituents and all of America!!!
President Kennedy said ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country. Minchin might be a old fashion democrat. Makes me wonder if Kennedy was alive to day if he would be a Republican.