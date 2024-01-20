(The Center Square) – With presidential primary season under way, the majority of Americans disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing as president, according to a new poll.
The Center Square’s Voter’s Voice Poll found that 59% of likely voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, while 39% say they approve of the job he is doing.
Among men, the numbers are worse. The survey found that 64% of men disapprove of the job Biden is doing, compared to 34% who approve.
Among women, 56% of those surveyed disapprove of Biden’s work while 40% approve.
When it comes to the economy, Biden doesn’t fare much better. The survey found that 58% of likely voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing handling the economy, an important issue for voters.
In the same poll, Republicans slightly outperform Democrats iin the race for Congress. Likely voters were asked, “If the election for Congress were being held today, which candidate would you vote for in your district?”
Republicans held an advantage, with 44% in their favor compared to the 41% who chose Democrats. Another 2% said “other” and 13% are unsure.
Hispanic voters were almost evenly split between the two parties, though Trump has much larger Hispanic support, suggesting the former president has been able to bring Hispanic voters into the party in a way that doesn’t translate to other Republicans.
Trump has 45% Hispanic support while Biden has only 38%.
The Center Square poll was conducted in conjunction with Noble Predictive Insights Jan. 2-4 and surveyed 2,573 Americans, with about an even number of Democrats and Republicans.
Ben Franklin told the lady in Philadelphia, “We have a REPUBLIC, if you can keep it.” Our elites today, however, ceaselessly celebrate “our democracy.” and insist on calling themselves democrats.
Yet John Adams was not optimistic about such a political system: “Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes exhausts and murders itself. There never was a Democracy yet, that did not commit suicide.”
Thomas Jefferson, a lifelong believer in a “natural aristocracy” among men, was contemptuous: “A democracy is nothing more than mob rule, where 51 percent of the people may take away the rights of the other 49.”
Madison wrote in Federalist 10, “democracies … have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.”
Our founders never designed us to be a Democracy nor call ourselves Democrats, (Mob Rule),,but a REPUBLIC,(Representative Government) which when it acts like one continues to exist, thrive , renew, and Makes itself GREAT again,,,,but when we all begin to call each other Democrats, mob rule and crime family corruption takes over and the life of the REPUBLIC begins to face extinction by wasting, exhausting and murdering itself, led by corruptable, “For Sale” pudding headed Presidents like Biden who forget who they are and where they came from. The extreme pain Biden and democrat extremists have inflicted upon us is reawakening our memories of just who Created us and what we are supposed to be.
It’s the Jerry Springer dog and pony show all over again in D.C.,,,,Survey says Joe,,,,”You are NOT the father,,,,,,,,OF OUR COUNTRY !!!!” But you and your son Hunter ARE the fathers of more democrat party illegitimacy.
The treasonous Democrat Party wins most of their followers because they are lied to, ill-informed, low intellect and/or useful idiots.
Democrat’s propaganda or narrative works on an emotional level, not on the intellect level. The Democrat Party supporters are mentally subjective,
how they Want Facts, Truth to be.
Not Objective, how Facts, Truth and reality are.
Subjective Democrat fools believe their own lies.
“What causes us to think of prayer as the last option rather than the first? I can think of two reasons: feelings of independence and feelings of insignificance.”- Max Lucado
For Democrat liberals indeed the beginning of true knowledge is the beginning of true sorrow, for true knowledge dethrones them from the self-destructive illusions needed to sustain the false kingdom of the Self-God. Creating God in their own image provides a temporary illusion of independence, but eventually when reality hits and the lie is revealed, proves they and their party’s insignificance in all things except their ability to bring failure to themselves individually, and collectively on a mass scale to those things they are allowed to govern.