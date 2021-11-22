Kyle Rittenhouse, who walked free on Friday after killing two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisc., last year, said he supports Black Lives Matter and that he’s not racist.
“This case has nothing to do with race,” Rittenhouse told Fox’s Tucker Carlson in an interview that will air Monday night. “It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense.”
“Right,” Carlson affirmed.
The two sat facing each other, in profile to the camera, Rittenhouse clad in a gray jacket, light-blue button-down shirt and pale pink tie.
“I’m not a racist person, I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” Rittenhouse said, staring earnestly into the camera in the teaser of an interview slated to air Monday night.
Rittenhouse was 17 when he crossed state lines and brought a Smith & Wesson AR-style semi-automatic to the protests that broke out after a Black man was shot by white cops in Kenosha, Wisc. He was acquitted in the shooting deaths of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber, as well as the shooting of 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz.
Amendment 1
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Rioting, Burning, Looting, Killing IS NOT peacefully assembling!!
The socialist democrat Party is encouraging and supporting the Rioting, Burning, Looting in order to further divide our citizens with hate.
To fully advance the Demonic, Lying Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive agendas are; dividing our citizens with hate and promote; rioting, burning, looting, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with our Constitution, GOD, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.”
Kyle is an 18 year old (not very smart) kid who killed people rightfully in self defense. His being acquitted of murder does not make him any smarter, and it is very doubtful he knows anything at all about the history of Black Lives Matter.
OR he has been pressured INTO SAYING he supports them, to try and “CALM” the folks down, who keep calling him racist…
WHICH TO ME IS Stupid as hell, since IT DOES NOT work.. You cannot pacify or placate these savages…
“I’m not a racist person, I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” Rittenhouse said.
Dude—No—you can’t mean that. These people were involved in the mayhem where you had to defend yourself. Have you even looked at their web site?? I seriously doubt that they were pulling for your acquittal—and they consider you a racist simply because you are White.
HIS sayig that, lost him a LOT OF support, from a LOT OF FOLKS i bet..
This kid wasn’t about politics. He was a huge supporter of the police and the 2nd amendment. He liked guns and spent time learning to use them safely.
I think he might be a lot smarter than people who say he’s not smart. He’s a kid. Kid’s don’t know everything yet and the guy who owns that car lot took advantage of Kyle, IMO. His presence on the witness stand was that of a much older and more experienced man.
I hope he changes his name, goes to school and makes a good life for himself. He’s going to have a lot of opportunities and a lot of people wanting to use him for their own purposes. I hope he doesn’t let that happen. The Sandmann kid is in touch with him and offering to guide him. I hope that works out. He needs good examples to help him navigate what’s going to be happening now.
He said he supports BLM and their peaceful protests, BLM responded by
saying “they don’t do peaceful protests, and we only care about black
lives when they are criminals and get shot by the police