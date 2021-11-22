Kyle Rittenhouse, who walked free on Friday after killing two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisc., last year, said he supports Black Lives Matter and that he’s not racist.

“This case has nothing to do with race,” Rittenhouse told Fox’s Tucker Carlson in an interview that will air Monday night. “It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense.”

“Right,” Carlson affirmed.

The two sat facing each other, in profile to the camera, Rittenhouse clad in a gray jacket, light-blue button-down shirt and pale pink tie.

“I’m not a racist person, I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” Rittenhouse said, staring earnestly into the camera in the teaser of an interview slated to air Monday night.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he crossed state lines and brought a Smith & Wesson AR-style semi-automatic to the protests that broke out after a Black man was shot by white cops in Kenosha, Wisc. He was acquitted in the shooting deaths of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber, as well as the shooting of 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz.

