Los Angeles County deputies arrested nearly 160 people — many of whom were not wearing masks — who attended an illegal “super-spreader” party over the weekend despite surging coronavirus cases, authorities said Tuesday.
The Saturday night raid on a location in the high desert city of Palmdale came after Sheriff Alex Villanueva vowed to crack down on “super-spreader events” even as he instructs his deputies to avoid enforcement of the county and state health orders for restaurants and other small businesses.
The party, however, resulted in the arrests of 158 people, 35 of whom were juveniles. Authorities found six weapons at the home and were able to rescue a 17-year-old human trafficking victim.
“Even without the health order, these actions were criminal in nature,” Villanueva said Tuesday during a news conference.
The “massive underground party” occurred at a vacant home in a residential neighbourhood without the owners’ knowledge. The sheriff said the organizers, who were also arrested and had reportedly also promoted previous parties in Pomona and Ontario, broke in and used a moving truck to bring in their equipment.
Villanueva said his department is tracking other underground parties, which typically happen weekly and could also be super-spreader events.
KTTV Fox 11 first reported the Palmdale party and arrests.
“It was what we call a super-spreader for COVID,” Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Zarris told KTTV.
Zarris told the TV station that deputies received intelligence about the party, and the people inside were not wearing masks. Sheriff’s officials said they want to send a message to other potential party promoters and attendees.
“We just want to make sure that this doesn’t happen, especially in our area. We’ll let them know that this is not acceptable,” Zarris said.
Villanueva has said his deputies would focus on education and voluntary compliance for county and state health orders.
The sheriff said his department would not enforce the orders at struggling businesses “where they’re deciding between complying with the orders and putting food on the table.”
Take names of the officers arresting you and of course you already know who the hypocritical tyrant Newsom is. This is the way you will live from now on California if you don’t stand up as a state and tell these tyrants NO MORE, and the officers themselves are not upholding law. They too are UNCONSTITUTIONAL. You are being controlled by fear while the tyrants are using the COVID excuse.
Meanwhile back at the French Laundry. . . . .
I agree with you on the hypocrisy of the tyrant Newsom.
But what mentally stable group would conduct “super-spreader events”??
A party that is designed just spread the COVID-19??
Oh wait…never mind….Democrats are NOT mentally stable.
In this case the house was broken into (and it happens weekly). Underage kids arrested, a sex trafficked victim rescued and six weapons found. The sheriff doesn’t enforce ‘lock down orders’ but did add it to what normally is illegal activity. Wish he didn’t do that but glad he arrested the whole gang of 158 criminals. I bet there were illegal immigrants involved – so, he did the right thing.
Agree for the most part. These appear to be criminals.
Still, I own a couple of .22 rifles, a pistol, and four boxes of ammo for them. If they came to my home and arrested me, or killed me, the news would report several weapons found and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition. That would make me seem to the uninformed to be some kind of terrorist. I most certainly am not. I’m a Navy Vet and retired Correctional Officer.
Even here there seems to be selective enforcement going on. I guess we will see unequal enforcement of the law suits soon.
Antifa and BLM can burn down thousands and thousands of people’s businesses, burn thousands of their expensive cars, break into houses, loot billions of dollars of people’s merchandise, kill innocent babies and children, and riot all day and all night and that is praised, rewarded, and ignored. Which is sending the message that you can harm and kill anyone you like when you riot if you are a democrat communist. But if you expect to use your common sense, and live in a free country anymore, you are arrested for being free.
The communists inside our government are taking your freedoms from you, and the low informed people keep listening to their lies that are designed to manipulate, brain wash, and dictate to them so they will keep voting these communists marxists back into office….. and they vote them back in to keep up their fraud and treason without having the knowledge to see that they are being USED to destroy their country and their own lives for these traitors. These people are evil, they are drunk on greed and absolute power and absolute control over us and our paychecks, that is all they care about. And when they get in office, the very people that voted for them will join the ranks of those who didn’t and all of us will collectively be handed over to the UN & China for their glorious utopian banana republic where they will live like kings & queens while we starve.
Our country will be a dictatorship and the signs are here during COVID. This is their dry run to see who will obey. Those who don’t are being made an example of. They accuse Trump of what they are.
Why don’t you Sheriffs arrest Gavin Newsom for going to The French Laundry? Talk about a “super spreader” event. Oh I forgot, communism only applies to the every day citizen and not for the elites, right Sheriffs?
The American Gestapo has arrived. Vile hatred of one group. Rigged election. Police state. Yep, 1930’s Germany is being repeated.
ABSOLUTELY correct!