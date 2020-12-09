“The Supreme Court is not just considering what Texas has filed [Tuesday], they are now going the next step, which is to say, ‘We want a response from the states named,'” Jordan Sekulow told Tuesday’s “Stinchfield,” referring to four battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
The four states above have until Thursday at 3 p.m. ET to “actively respond” to election fraud allegations in AG Paxton’s bill of complaint. Jordan Sekulow noted all the other cases brought before – regardless of their lack of success in courts – are included and germane to Paxton’s case, labeled Texas vs. Pennsylvania at the Supreme Court.
Alabama and Louisiana join Texas Lawsuit
The states of Alabama and Louisiana joined a last-ditch lawsuit filed to the Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday alleging several key states acted unconstitutionally by changing voting rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Tuesday that “tens of millions of our fellow citizens in the country have deep concerns regarding the conduct of the 2020 federal elections,” adding that “the Justices should hear and decide the case which we have joined representing the citizens of Louisiana.”
Here is my statement on the State of Texas’s motion filed with #SCOTUS and the State of Alabama’s commitment to the fight to ensure #electionintegrity: pic.twitter.com/Z8NUumtb3y
— Attorney General Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) December 8, 2020
Missouri joins ‘fight’ alongside Texas to challenge election before Supreme Court
Eric Schmitt, the attorney general from Missouri, announced on Twitter late Tuesday that his state is “in the fight” after Texas announced its election challenge that would invalidate the 62 Electoral College votes from four battleground states and award President Trump with a second term.
Election integrity is central to our republic. And I will defend it at every turn.
As I have in other cases – I will help lead the effort in support of Texas’ #SCOTUS filing today.
Missouri is in the fight. https://t.co/V3aLHrYnOF
— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 9, 2020
Hannity announces the Supreme Court has accepted the case and interviews Ken Paxton.
In the Supreme court ruling against Cuomo restricting religious services and Constitutional rights to worship the court has already ruled;
“But even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten.”
Justice Neil Gorsuch penned his own concurrence to the per curium order, saying, “Government is not free to disregard the First Amendment in times of crisis.” ,,,,,,,,which also applied to the rest of the Constitution which prohibits governors and Secretary of states to unilaterally change the election rules unless approved by the State Legislatures prior to the elections. This should be a no brainer as per the Constitution this authority rests with the State legislatures alone. This is no small petitioner, but states suing fellow states and should go directly to the Supremes to be fixed.
Addressing this fraud should be a 9 to 0 vote, but we will soon see who is in the pocket of the establishment and who represents THE PEOPLE.
“Make it so”
My only concern, SCOTUS decides, rightfully so, that the election was a massive fraud and rules, at the minimum, swings states ballots are not valid. I want to know what becomes of the fraudsters, I want people rounded up and charged with treason, I want at least some put in front of a firing squad, especially the BIG DOGS, we all have a pretty good idea who they are, I want to send a message so strong, it will be a long time before this is tried again. Those not dispatched for treason can spend the next 50 years in GITMO as cell mates, I want action.
Thank God for Texas. Those of us that are Conservative, may have to move to Texas and declare Texas, a Country, because the United States has become the United Soviet Union Banana Republic States of America. What a disgrace and the sheep are asleep, while our Country is ravaged by the cancer of liberalism / communism /socialism. Liberalism / communism /socialism is the worst type of cancer a Country can get and unfortunately, our Country has this fatal disease!!!!
Having Louisiana and Alabama join in the lawsuit makes it a much larger chance of winning and not getting dismissed. I’m expecting more states, like the Dakotas and Florida to jump in on it too.