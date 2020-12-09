“The Supreme Court is not just considering what Texas has filed [Tuesday], they are now going the next step, which is to say, ‘We want a response from the states named,'” Jordan Sekulow told Tuesday’s “Stinchfield,” referring to four battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

“This is the case we’ve been talking about to reach SCOTUS. This is the outcome-determinative case, 62 electoral college votes, enough to change the outcome of the election.” This is the outcome-determinative case, 62 electoral college votes, enough to change the outcome of the election.”

The four states above have until Thursday at 3 p.m. ET to “actively respond” to election fraud allegations in AG Paxton’s bill of complaint. Jordan Sekulow noted all the other cases brought before – regardless of their lack of success in courts – are included and germane to Paxton’s case, labeled Texas vs. Pennsylvania at the Supreme Court.

Alabama and Louisiana join Texas Lawsuit

The states of Alabama and Louisiana joined a last-ditch lawsuit filed to the Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday alleging several key states acted unconstitutionally by changing voting rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Tuesday that “tens of millions of our fellow citizens in the country have deep concerns regarding the conduct of the 2020 federal elections,” adding that “the Justices should hear and decide the case which we have joined representing the citizens of Louisiana.”

Here is my statement on the State of Texas’s motion filed with #SCOTUS and the State of Alabama’s commitment to the fight to ensure #electionintegrity: pic.twitter.com/Z8NUumtb3y — Attorney General Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) December 8, 2020

Missouri joins ‘fight’ alongside Texas to challenge election before Supreme Court

Eric Schmitt, the attorney general from Missouri, announced on Twitter late Tuesday that his state is “in the fight” after Texas announced its election challenge that would invalidate the 62 Electoral College votes from four battleground states and award President Trump with a second term.

Election integrity is central to our republic. And I will defend it at every turn. As I have in other cases – I will help lead the effort in support of Texas’ #SCOTUS filing today. Missouri is in the fight. https://t.co/V3aLHrYnOF — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 9, 2020

There is a lot of explanation in this video.





Hannity announces the Supreme Court has accepted the case and interviews Ken Paxton.

