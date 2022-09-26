President Biden is going all Catholic on the GOP.
The second Roman Catholic president blasted the proposed national ban on abortions put forward by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) as a heartless attack on the rights of women to choose whether to give birth or not.
“Think about what these guys are talking about,” Biden told a Democratic fundraiser in New York City. “No exceptions — rape, incest — no exceptions, regardless of age.”
Biden said Graham’s bill banning abortion after 15 months of pregnancy goes beyond what the Catholic church says about the issue, although some prelates may beg to differ.
“I happen to be a practicing Roman Catholic,” Biden said. “My church doesn’t even make that argument now.”
Biden vowed to block Graham’s proposed bill from becoming law even if it takes a presidential veto.
“He can pass or it not, I’m going to veto it,” Biden said. “It’s not going to happen.”
It’s not clear exactly what Biden was referring to when he claimed the church’s tenets would not support Graham’s restrictive bill.
The Catholic church’s catechism says a fetus has the right of a person “from the first moment of his existence,” a declaration that is usually interpreted to mean from conception.
But the views of most American Catholic members of the church differ substantially. A whopping 56% of practicing Catholics believe abortion should be mostly legal, polls show.
The president and his Democratic allies are stressing abortion rights as a key issue in the upcoming midterm elections.
Since the Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the spring, Democrats have ridden a wave of anger among women and pro-choice advocates, including independents and even some moderate Republicans.
Democrats have reeled off a string of wins and better than expected performances in special elections, including the upset victory by Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) in the Hudson Valley swing district once held by Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.
Republicans had hoped to keep voters focused on the supposed economic failings of the Biden administration.
But the GOP is mostly controlled by pro-life leaders like Graham, who insist on pushing for unpopular restrictions on abortion even if it costs the party at the ballot box.
his church is satans church.
Keep in mind; Not all people who claim to be a Christian are Christians.
And not all churches are Churches of God.
Matthew 7:15-16 Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them
More like his church is the church of the poisoned mind.
He’s had enough of practicing, it’s time to put it into use!
The Church he is reallly referring to that he worships is the Church of the Goverment God from whom all blessings flow. Who and what you turn to in times of Crisis determines who and what you worship. Joe’s been a fully following member for 50 years of government service which in turn served him well, like Pelosi whose family fortunes exceed all the money they earned in government salaries 50 times over. The children of the lessor god has financially blessed them well, but look at the toll it has placed on thier souls and family members where the sins of the father are passed on to the children to the 3rd and 4th generation,,,,Kennedy style. The government showered riches on Joe while Joe showered naked with his own daughter while his son Hunter became as dependent on drugs and Joe is dependent on kickbacks, Just who would trust such morally confused people to have political power over a Strong American people of integrity? Deception is the key to their elections, but sooner or later they all get found out, their real greatest fear.
The left, DOES SEEM to worship the almighty Guvtmint.
He better review what the Catholic Church really says. More twisting for personal gain
SINCE he has more than likely read the constitution at some point, AND DOESN’T care what IT says, what makes you think he’s not the same way RE the bible?
This moronic fool Biden is a complete dunce. To all of you low IQ Democrat voters, my God, how dumb can you be? If the Dunce in Chief told you to drink the Jonestown kool-aid, I imagine that you would have, no questions asked.
Biden—you have no place calling on the Church for anything. You’re as pro-God as you are pro=America.