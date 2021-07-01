WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday named Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and seven Democrats to a new select committee to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, will lead the panel. It will investigate what went wrong around the Capitol when hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump broke into the building, hunted for lawmakers and interrupted the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story. The source of the story is in the dateline. We publish it for the purpose of informing our readers and providing an opportunity to discuss it. What is GOPUSA? Read our About Us page to find out.
Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement that she is “honored” to serve on the committee and that “Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814.”
The House approved the panel on Wednesday over the objections Republicans. Cheney, who was removed from GOP leadership this year because of her criticism of Trump, was one of only two Republicans who supported forming the committee.
Pelosi, D-Calif., formed the committee after Senate Republicans blocked an independent, bipartisan probe.
Besides Thompson, D-Miss., the other Democratic members of the panel will be Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Zoe Lofgren of California, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Pete Aguilar of Texas.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Other sources are reporting Adam Schiff will also be on the committee.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had threatened to strip Republicans of committee assignments if they accept an appointment from Pelosi to join the committee, a top House GOP aide said Thursday.
The warning by McCarthy, R-Calif., underscores party leaders’ opposition to the committee and their desire to shape the narrative about its work as much as they can. Republicans have complained that the panel will be dominated by Democrats and will produce a skewed, partisan report, even though the GOP previously scuttled an earlier Democratic attempt to form a bipartisan commission.
McCarthy told a closed-door meeting of first-term House GOP members on Wednesday that he, not Pelosi controls Republicans’ committee assignments, the aide said. He told them that if Pelosi names them to the committee and they accept, they should plan on getting all their committee assignments from her — an apparent threat to remove them from their current panels.
The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private meeting. McCarthy’s threat was first reported by Punchbowl News, a political news organization.
Pelosi had the authority to appoint a chairperson and at least eight of the 13 members. The resolution gives her a possible say in the appointment of the other five members as well, directing that they will be named “after consultation” with McCarthy.
Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, another Trump critic, were the only Republicans to vote in favor of forming the new committee.
GOP leaders have not said whether Republicans will even participate in the new panel.
I’m sure she is—and don’t forget to include Mitt Romney. To round it out, don’t forget the Dem investigative do-nothings, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler. The Squad might even want a piece of the action. You people waste more time ‘investigating” and arriving at no conclusions. When you can’t dazzle ’em with brilliance, baffle ’em with BS.
They have already arrived at the conclusion. The panel is simply for editing and back-filling the narrative prior to announcing “Case Closed, jail Trump and his supporters!”.
Of course she’s honored to be part of the Demorats. She is a worthless republican. The republicans don’t have the courage to weed her out and let her join the communist/socialist democrat party. She hates trump so bad that she is willing to throw OUR country to the useless, moral less idiots that are supposedly in charge. Sure another waste of our money on a witch hunt by witches(pelosi) and morons like compulsive liars schiff and his cronies and their other useless minions.
“Republicans have complained that the panel will be dominated by Democrats….”
Eight Democrats to NO Republicans! How could that ever be called “domination by Democrats”? The nerve of Republicans to complain.
I’m so sick of this lady. Can someone suggest to her to just switch parties so we don’t have to see an “R” after her name.
Just another Demorat on a Demorat panel.
Liz Cheney. Queen of the RINOs. That’s how they claim to represent both parties. Time yet for the revolution?
Hey Wyoming, you’re the damn “Cowboy State”, now Cowboy up and get rid of this pesky saddle burr.
Liz Chaney is a spoiled brat. I would gladly debate her any time. She doesn’t have the guts.
She’s obviously gonna dance with ones what brung her, more Democrats probably voted for her than Republicans. She otta jjust make it legal, tie the knot with the Dems with the Republicans holding the shot gun to be sure it’s done right.
Of COURSE she is!
Showing her TRUE colors!
Hey Wyoming… Y’all watching this?
Is THIS what you voted for?
Is THIS what you’re going to CONTINUE to vote for?
The investigation is flawed. When you go into a investigation with a forgone conclusion, it is not a investigation but a “witch-hunt”. The phrase “ hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump broke into the building”. There is no doubt that it happened but who perpetrated it is up for debate. There is enough evidence to place doubt on the Who and that should be a basic fact that should be item to be investigate first. Unfortunately I question the intelligence of those who have bought into this and especially Cheney. It is a sad fact also that the leaders reflect those who put them in office. She is nothing more than a tool that Pelosi is using and will be discarded when she is no longer useful. It is sad that she is either not bright enough to see that. I am sure she is like most politician and is “drunk” on the publicity she is gaining regardless of the cost to her or her constituents.