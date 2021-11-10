MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump is at war “with the rule of law and the Constitution” and that GOP lawmakers who sit by silently are aiding his efforts.
Cheney, a Trump critic who is vice chair of a Democrat congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, said the challenge now is whether citizens will do their duty and “defend the Constitution and stand for truth.”
“Will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics or will we look away from the danger and the threat, embrace the lies and enable the liar?” Cheney asked, speaking at a First Amendment event in New Hampshire. “There is no gray area when it comes to that question, when it comes to this moment. There is no middle ground.”
Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. Hundreds of Trump’s supporters violently pushed past police, broke into the U.S. Capitol building and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory in a futile bid to keep Trump in office.
When asked if she would run for president in 2024 Cheney said, “That’s a decision I will make another day.”
“But I do think it’s really important to recognize that the candidates who have embraced the former president’s lies, candidates who in my view objected to the electoral vote on Jan. 6 for example, who led those efforts … I think those people have disqualified themselves. I think you have to make sure that the president of the United States is somebody who is faithful to the Constitution and puts that above party.” – New Hampshire Union Leader
Her fierce criticism of Trump and her insistence that Congress investigate the Capitol attack resulted in her being removed from her position as GOP conference chair and led to a serious primary challenge back home. Cheney, a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has framed Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection as an existential fight for the Republican Party and for democracy itself.
“This nation needs a Republican Party that is based on truth,” she told the crowd at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications’ First Amendment Awards event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester. The crowd greeted her with polite applause and there were no protesters outside the event.
She called for a Republican Party “that puts forward our ideals and our policies based on substance, one that is willing to reject the former president’s lies. One that is willing to tell the truth that millions of Americans have been tragically misled by former President Trump, who continues to this day to use language that he knows provoked violence on January 6.”
Cheney said she has heard about people who downplay the Jan. 6 insurrection and say “it wasn’t that big of a deal because our institutions held.”
“To those people I say, our institutions do not defend themselves. We, the people, defend them,” she said. “Our institutions held on January 6th because there were brave men and women, elected officials at every level of our government who did their duty, who stood up for what was right, who resisted pressure to do otherwise.”
Some Republican Party officials in Wyoming announced in August they will no longer recognize Cheney as a party member because of her vote to impeach Trump. Several have also announced plans to challenge Cheney next year. Trump has endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman for the seat.
Cheney, for her part, has reported record fundraising, far exceeding the amount raised by her competitors.
On Tuesday, the Jan. 6 House committee issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Trump at the end of his presidency, including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and senior adviser Stephen Miller.
I (RINO Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming )think you have to make sure that the president of the United States is somebody who is faithful to the Constitution and puts that above party.” –
HUH??
Just exactly did we get a corrupt, demented, puppet president Biden who does NOT enforce our laws of follow the U.S. Constitution.
Just exactly did we get the corrupt RINO named RINO Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming to stay in office after she was recalled by the citizens of Wyoming?
December 18, 2019,
Vote Question: On Agreeing to the Resolution
Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress
– Cheney – Republican – Wyoming – YEA
JAN 13, 2021, 04:33 PM | 117TH CONGRESS, 1ST SESSION
Vote Question: On Agreeing to the Resolution
Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors
Vote Type: Yea-And-Nay
– Cheney – Republican – Wyoming – YEA (How do you impeach a president who is no longer president??
Even though:
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her
Orchestrate and fabricated impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
Yes Cheney. With friends like you. Who needs enemies? And we here have made our decision about you. You are not a Rino. You are a straight up LIAR. And most of us know what needs to be done with you. You are living proof as to why women should not hold office. You are a HABITUALLY STUPID person. I will pray for you. God will not be mocked. And you are one of the reasons he is bringing judgement upon this land. Give yourself to the Lord while you still can. Or get ready to be destroyed. Time is running out. How does that scripture go? Oh yes. What does it profit a man to gain the whole world if he loses his soul? You best think about it long and hard. I pray you do. Your daddy Satan and his followers are about out of time.
Yeah right… you will Put duty to your own bank account above partisan politics. There isn’t any partisan politics with this useless, elitist waste of air and space… she’s a dyed in the wool libtard that just doesn’t know how to put a “D” after her name without pissing off her constituents. I’d bet the gig is up now… we all see how evil her miserable butt is…. that “R” after your name is meaningless. You wanna talk about lie’s … my god… this government prostitute would rather lie when the truth would serve her better. I guess she thinks Quid Pro Joe crap your pants Biden tells the honest to God truth. You people in Wyoming CAN NOT put this scum back in office… YOU JUST CAN’T !!!
Liz, if you could find half as much criticism for corrupt Joe Biden and his administration as you do for Trump and his supporters, you might could be useful.
Is she kidding??? Run for president?? This witch will not be able to hold on to her congressional seat next year. By 2024 she will be like a forgotten case of Hemorrhoids.
Liz Cheney is not rational; her visceral hatred of Trump is based on some illogical result of Trump’s insulting (in her mind) her father or the entire Bush 43 Administration. Exactly what, I’m not positive, but she does not seem to care about being civil nor being focused on what is needed to help the Country, not some petty emotional slight. A true scorched Earth fanatic.
The only decision she needs to make about 2024 is which state will she try to run as a dummycrat? No one would vote for a stupid RINO.