It’s been almost three months since the midterms and campaign promises are fading away from the minds.

It’s the perfect time for some GOP members to stab their voters in the back.

When it comes to backstabbing voters, South Carolina’s Sen. Lindsey Graham is an expert

Graham probably found some free time after striving for the well-being of his main constituents – President Zelensky, the Ukrainian government, the Ukrainian army, and the mercenaries.

Breitbart reported that Graham had joined Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) to propose their “DREAM Act” amnesty.

Graham and Durbin, who hold powerful positions on the Senate Judiciary Committee, reintroduced the amnesty after repeatedly proposing the plan since 2017.

Estimates suggest that almost two million illegal aliens eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program can become citizens.

Graham said DACA illegal aliens “represent a class of illegal immigrants that have much public support because they were minors brought here by their parents and America has become their home.”

In order to not sound like a complete sell-out, Graham added.

“While I continue to support relief for Dreamers, I hope my Democratic colleagues understand we must repair a broken border and address a tsunami of illegal immigration before that is remotely possible.”

Durban thanked Graham “for his continued partnership in this important bipartisan effort.”

Graham has been attempting this since 2013, when he was part of the notorious ‘Gang of Eight,’ along with GOP Sens. John McCain, Marco Rubio, and Jeff Flake.

The attempt failed.

It led the late great Rush Limbaugh to refer to him as Lindsey Grahamnesty.

So what is DACA about?

DACA is an Obama administration policy implemented on June 15, 2012. DACA prevents the deportation of immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally as minors and offers them work permits.

Those eligible for this program are referred to as Dreamers, a reference to the DREAM Act (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act).

Most of these Dreamers were born in Mexico (80.2%), followed by El Salvador (3.8%), and some were born in Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa.

So can an argument be made that minors who accompanied adult aliens to trespass the border into the U.S. deserve “fairness,” i.e., citizenship, because they were victims of unavoidable circumstances?

Before we answer that, let’s look at the bigger picture.

If the Dreamers are guaranteed a pathway to citizenship, it sends an open invitation to aspiring violators across the globe to enter the U.S. illegally, too, because of the implicit promise that someday their offspring will be citizens, and by extension, they will, too, based on chain-migration privileges.

Entering the U.S. illegally is a crime.

It may not seem that obvious since the matter has been spun relentlessly by the Democrats into a matter of empathy.

They claim that the illegal aliens are escaping persecution and poverty and hence deserve compassion.

But similar excuses can be made for other varieties of crimes.

How often have we heard the following when any crime is committed:

“Life has been unfair to them.”

“They were born in poverty.”

“The rich need to pay their fair share or this will keep happening.”

“There is the consequence of income inequality.”

The fact remains that life is never ever fair to anyone. Everyone has a reason and a right to complain. Illegals brought into the U.S. as children by their parents have every right to take the matter up with their parents, instead of demand redress from the government. Unfair circumstances in life aren’t an excuse to commit crimes, be it trespassing into a country or pilfering from a supermarket. If it were, there would be a societal breakdown.

Breitbart reported other issues ahead if this iteration of DACA amnesty became a reality.

Newly naturalized citizens will have the facility to bring in an unlimited number of non-citizen relatives to the U.S. including those parents who initially broke the law. Estimates say that number could be from 10 million to 19 million foreign nationals.

A DACA amnesty also could cost American taxpayers some $115 billion because it will lead to new enrollments for Obamacare.

Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that such an amnesty would cost taxpayers $26 billion. That CBO states that about one in five DACA illegal aliens, after an amnesty, would end up on food stamps, while at least one in seven would go on Medicaid.

Biden’s open borders are already a grave problem.

Illegal aliens are already a burden on the taxpayers, and the facilities and infrastructure meant for citizens.

Illegal aliens agreeing to work for less than minimum wage will result in the citizen seeing a depression in wages, if not being rendered unemployed.

If the illegal aliens are of the criminal variety, the victims will be citizens.

In the end, every country has laws that have to be followed.

The only way to enter or temporarily work in the U.S. is to apply for a visa, undergo a background check, and sit for a consular interview. The duration of stay and work depends on the visa.

The only path to citizenship is by naturalization, through marriage, through one’s parents, and through military service. Each route has its own set of mandatory requirements.

In a civilized society, lawbreakers must be punished, not incentivized.

This should not be a debate between right and left.

Yet somehow the left, which has become pro-crime, is advocating and incentivizing violations.

It is noteworthy how the left has changed its position on the matter.

Back in 2015, when socialist Bernie Sanders was running for the presidential nomination of the Democrat party, he was asked about open borders.

“No, that’s a Koch brothers proposal,” said Sanders curtly during an interview.

Sanders further added: “The idea is a right-wing scheme meant to flood the U.S. with cheap labor and depress wages for native-born workers. I think from a moral responsibility, we’ve got to work with the rest of the industrialized world to address the problems of international poverty,” he conceded, “but you don’t do that by making people in this country even poorer.”

This was always the Marxist position.

Sanders and the Democrats are singing a drastically different tune now.

They no longer care for the working class who will suffer due to the influx. Their long-term goal is to seal their permanence in power by giving voting rights to illegal aliens, who drown the impact of legacy GOP voters, and who will be a permanent underclass voter base for the Democrats.

The Democrats’ plan has successfully been implemented in states such as New York and California, so all they need now is to capture a few more states in order to have total control.

This insanity must to stop.

Lindsey Graham needs to be primaried in 2027 and dumped by President Trump immediately.

