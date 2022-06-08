Fed-up San Francisco voters ousted their progressive district attorney on Tuesday in a recall election that rejected his soft-on-crime policies following surges in shameless shoplifting, car break-ins and rampant, open-air drug dealing.

The recall effort against Chesa Boudin, a former public defender and the son of convicted Weather Underground terrorists, was supported by 61% of voters in early returns, according to NBC.

Tuesday’s recall election, Proposition H on the ballot, could prove a bellwether of voter sentiment across the US, including in New York City, where Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has faced widespread criticism since enacting a slew of progressive policies after taking office in January.

San Francisco on Tuesday voted to recall its progressive district attorney amid rising anger at the city’s crime-ridden state.

Chesa Boudin, 41, had been widely expected to lose his job and 60.5 per cent of voters made their feelings clear over his woke policies by deciding to recall him.

Only 24 percent of the city’s electorate of 495,000 turned out, with 70,730 voting against the DA, with some ballots remaining to be counted.

