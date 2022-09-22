Martha’s Vineyard should change its official name to NIMBY — not in my backyard — Island, given its swift deportation of 50 Venezuelan migrants last week.

Hoity-toity Democrats who own multimillion-dollar vacation homes on the exclusive enclave that overwhelmingly voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election “by a margin of 77.7% to former President Trump’s 20.6%” according to Fox News Digital, have now been exposed for what they are: virtue-signaling phonies.

These liberal hypocrites pretend to be “pro-diversity” and culturally “inclusive.” They claim to support “sanctuary cities” while placing signs on their well-manicured lawns that say, “No human is illegal” and, “Hate has no home here” in an attempt to virtue-signal they’re morally superior to “deplorable” and “racist” Trump supporters they snootily look down upon. Yet when dozens of desperate migrants showed up on their doorstep recently, they were no more welcoming to these so-called Dreamers than MAGA-hat-wearing Trump supporters chanting “Build the Wall” at a red state campaign rally.

The fact is upon arrival of the displaced migrants on NIMBY Island last Wednesday, Martha’s Vineyard residents called it a “humanitarian crisis” and immediately activated the Massachusetts National Guard who transported the undocumented immigrants to Joint Base Cape Cod faster than Biden’s wealthy donors can board their gas-guzzling private jets. No matter how CNN tries to spin it, or other lefty media to help the Democratic Party in the upcoming midterms, the reality is the Hispanic immigrants were not welcome on NIMBY Island. They weren’t offered jobs, a place to live or opportunity to start a new life.

They were rounded up and deported to a military base on the mainland in Massachusetts within 48 hours.

Now recall that these are the same Democratic voters who called former President Donald Trump every ugly smear in the book throughout his tenure in the White House for simply doing his constitutional duty enforcing U.S. immigration laws and enacting sensible measures to secure the porous border. Despicably, liberals accused Trump’s supporters (half the country) of being “white supremacists” or “white nationalists” for not supporting mass illegal immigration no matter the cost. Yet as soon as these folks were put to the test by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who flew the undocumented immigrants to NIMBY Island last week, Democrats made it clear they appreciate walls as much as their political counterparts do.

If it was a political trap set by DeSantis to call Democrats’ bluff as to whether they truly support illegal immigration when it affects their own neighborhoods, liberals walked right into it by deporting the migrants. They missed the moment. Democrats could have opened their doors and homes on the island and offered the migrants needed jobs, friendship and a shot at the American Dream. They could’ve taken the high road. Undoubtedly, with all the millionaires and billionaires on the exclusive island, and vacation rentals available, they certainly had the resources to do so.

That includes former President Barack Obama and his family who own a lavish $11.75 million beachfront spread on the island. Why didn’t they offer to erect a tent and build temporary housing on one acre of the nearly 30 acres they own there while the local community secures jobs and permanent housing for those in need? Why didn’t former Secretary of State John Kerry — who also owns a nearly $12 million manse on 18.5 acres on NIMBY Island — step up to help? Or other Democrat Hollywood elites who also own expensive homes there?

On Tuesday, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell weighed in on the recent migrant relocation controversy carried out by frustrated Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis and others. During a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday he said, “Out of desperation, a few governors along our southern border are now giving some Democrat-run states and cities just a tiny, tiny taste of what border communities have been enduring, literally, for years. These well-to-do blue enclaves are finally witnessing the smallest fraction of the challenges that open borders have forced on working-class communities all across our country.”

That’s correct! Other border states in Texas, Arizona and elsewhere are having to deal with thousands of illegal migrant encounters per day — not just a few dozen — that NIMBY Island experienced for just a few days. Border states are continuously overrun and overwhelmed by the unprecedented surge of illegal immigrant encounters under the Biden administration, which has already surpassed 2 million this fiscal year.

Apparently, liberals don’t care about the immigration crisis until it lands in their backyard. Then these phonies call in the military for help and opt for deportation. You don’t say …

