A conservative activist finds it “disturbing and obscene” that leftists have assembled a war room aimed at doing nothing more than plot attacks against whatever decisions the Trump administration makes regarding the coronavirus crisis.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and their team of medical experts and representatives from corporate America are holding daily briefings to keep the American public up to speed about the battle against the coronavirus.

Recent polls have shown that a majority of the American public approves of the president’s handling of the crisis. And even some usual critics of the president – including left-leaning Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) – have made favorable comments about Trump.

But Gary Bauer of the Campaign for Working Families reports there’s a concerted effort by a group of “leftist hacks” to undermine the administration’s coronavirus effort.

“There’s a literal war room that has been set up by former aides to Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren,” he describes, “[and the] sole purpose in this war room is not to fight the virus but to smear President Trump for the efforts he’s making to stop the virus.”

The long-time Beltway veteran says during his years on the political scene he has seen many examples of “craven politics” – “but I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” he adds.

According to a Fox News report, Protect Our Care – a nonprofit tied to liberal dark money groups – is behind the anti-Trump war room, which is under the direction of Zac Petkanas (a former adviser to Hillary Clinton and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid), Patrick Devlin (a former communications director to Majority Whip James Clyburn), and Sarah Chase (a former research associate on the Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign).

In its announcement about the war room, Protect Our Care states the focus is “to inform the American people about the science and facts about the coronavirus and to educate the public on the Trump’s [sic] administration’s ongoing failure to provide honest information and listen to the experts and the science.”

In light of this self-described “Coronavirus War Room,” Bauer says he’s glad Trump is the man in charge.

“I look at the American political landscape and I don’t see anybody on the left that I would be comfortable being president right now to deal with this,” he tells OneNewsNow. “And quite frankly, I don’t see many people in Republican-elected office that I would rather have running this fight against this virus over Donald Trump and Mike Pence.”

Bauer says it is both “disturbing and obscene [that these people] are standing on the corpses of fellow Americans as they take potshots at those in the administration who are working nonstop, doing their best to save the country from a virus.”

