The left’s message to minorities has never been clearer. People with brown and black skin must do as told by woke, elite liberals — most of them white.

We saw this when presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden declared: “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Biden said that to a Black journalist who requested more time to ask him questions. No need for more questions, Biden explained. Biden knows what’s best for Black men. Don’t question it.

“To have that mindset, you must have the attitude that we, Black Americans, we own you. We can take you for granted. That, to me, shows you that Black Americans are an appendage of a party,” said Robert Johnson, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television.

The latest “minorities behave” message came after President Donald Trump invited Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue to the White House to celebrate the signing of an executive order expanding the “Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.” It establishes taxpayer support for children to attend charter and private schools and opportunity tax zones intended to help Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Unanue runs the largest Hispanic food company in the country and frequently donates money and food to people in need. Unanue, who wants better educational opportunities for Hispanic children, praised the president.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” Unanue said.

Not allowed, said left-wing social media activists. Unanue must be punished. His company must suffer. “#BoycottGoya” and “#Goyaway” trended on Twitter.

Glitzy celebrities pounced. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (aka “AOC”) tweeted, “Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling ‘how to make your own Adobo.'”

Ocasio-Cortez — a zealous opponent of school options for low-income children — grew up in the nearly all-white, upper-crust village of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., where the median family income was $138,000 as of the 2010 census. Privilege is all AOC has known, yet she’s fine with keeping poor kids in underperforming schools. Some live in households that don’t earn $10,000 a year.

Colorado businessman Greg Lopez knows what poverty is like. He was on the free lunch program through 12 years of school in Dallas. His parents worked in farm fields. As an adult, Lopez became a successful businessman who was elected as mayor of Parker in 1992. Hispanics comprised 0.001% of Parker’s population when Lopez took office.

Lopez believes educational freedom, in the form of school choice, provides a pathway to success for Latino children.

“President Trump is truly doing what all presidents should do, and that is evaluating what we should do to create opportunity and hope for all Americans. The Latino community sees him creating opportunities. We will support him and his numbers will only grow,” says Lopez, who’s running as a Republican for Colorado governor in 2022.

Hugo Chavez-Rey, who rallies fellow Colorado Latinos to vote Republican, said the boycott attack on Goya will backfire on Democrats.

“The Hispanic community is going to support this company more than ever,” Chavez-Rey said. “Hispanics are the most entrepreneurial people in the country. We start businesses at a faster rate than any other demographic. Education is a top priority of Hispanic families. They will not be OK with an attack launched because a CEO praised the president for helping Hispanic children and creating opportunity zones for Latino businesses.”

As Hispanics see Trump put their children in top-rated schools, they can’t forget how President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden put Latin-American immigrant children in cages they built at the border.

“I guess Hispanic Lives don’t matter. Hmm??? However, as a Hispanic, I join Goya CEO Bob Unanue, a dear friend; and am proud to be an American and to have a President that has created a pathway of success for Hispanic men and women entrepreneurs. Now on my way to buy some Goya products to donate,” wrote Colorado businessman Jerry Natividad on Facebook.

Left-wing activists boycotting Goya attack the livelihoods of thousands of Hispanics who work for the company. They assault the spirit of free speech. They oppose enhancing opportunities for Hispanic entrepreneurs. They show contempt for educational equality for Hispanic children. It amounts to social and economic terrorism.

Don’t let fashionable left-wing activists continue to harm minority communities. Saying no to this boycott says yes to Hispanic jobs and prosperity, Hispanic children’s futures and the free speech rights of a successful CEO who only wants what’s best for his community.

The Gazette editorial board

___

(c)2020 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.