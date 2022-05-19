The unhinged Far Left is threatening to kill the conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, and burn the historic building to the ground, but one of those black-robed luminaries says he is most disappointed in the hateful national media that has targeted him for decades.
A leaked memo from the Dept. of Homeland Security, first reported this week by news website Axios, says law enforcement authorities are aware of social media posts threatening the lives of the justices, their court clerks, and also to places of worship and abortion clinics.
Axios obtained a May 13 memo in which Homeland Security warned of white supremacist-linked violence by anti-abortion protesters – a claim that is not surprising from the Biden administration – but the article goes on to acknowledge the federal agency is aware abortion supporters are threatening violence, too.
Such threats are “likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling,” the memo states, referring to the Dobbs abortion case.
AFN has reported Democrats are using the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court to rally their base for street protests and marches, even in front of the justices’ own homes, over the threat of losing their sacred-like Roe v Wade abortion ruling.
The leaked opinion, which represented an unprecedented breach of protocol, was first reported by Politico in a May 3 story that suggested five justices are expected to represent a 5-4 ruling in the Dobbs case. The 98-page draft majority opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito.
AFN reported in a May 9 story that the office of Wisconsin Family Action, a right-leaning conservative group, was firebombed by a Molotov cocktail and threatened (pictured below). That attack happened in Madison, a mecca of Marxist activism, where a group named Jane’s Revenge eventually claimed responsibility and threatened more violence.
The attack on the WFA building was followed just days later by a man caught on video vandalizing the headquarters of Concerned Women for America, a right-leaning group headquartered in Washington, D.C.
Penny Nance, who leads CWA, told Fox News the man is a “leftist activist” who was already known to CWA because he has a history of taunting the staff, but it appears his behavior has “escalated” which she tied to the leaked draft opinion.
The irony of the back-to-back attacks is both conservative organizations hold pro-life views but neither of them state abortion as their main focus, such as groups Live Action and National Right to Life. Yet they were attacked anyway.
More recently, the left-wing “Women’s March” March 15 was the beginning of its “Summer of Rage” for “rage for Roe all summer.”
Over at the venerable New York Times, longtime liberal columnist Maureen Dowd blamed the likely overturning of Roe on the court’s Catholic justices. Her column “Too Much Church in the State” conveniently ignores the constitutional arguments from Justice Alito and blamed the religious beliefs of the now-hated justices.
Reacting to Dow’s anti-religious argument, Christian apologist-author Alex McFarland says it doesn’t take a legal scholar to understand Alito is contending with the argument that abortion is protected by the U.S. Constitution. That claim was made by the 1973 ruling and is one that abortion supporters have chanted for five decades. But the real argument is not about legal rights, he says.
“Their entire strength and influence,” he says of abortion supporters, “is given over to the legality of killing infants.”
Thomas: ‘Right is still right’
In light of the leaked court opinion and threats of violence, Justice Clarence Thomas told an audience last week he blames the national media for failing at its job as he looks back on his long career on the high court. He took a seat on the esteemed judicial body in 1991.
Thomas, who is now longest-serving current justice, has been the victim of decades of media hit jobs and even racist analysis by hateful Democrats, Fox News pointed out. That most recently included a Washington Post article from February that suggested Thomas’ legal thinking mirrors that of a “white conservative.” The article was later changed.
“One of the things I’d say in response to the media,” Thomas told the friendly audience, “is when they talk about, especially early on, about the way I did my job, I said, I will absolutely leave the court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours. And that was meant as a compliment, really.”
Regarding the leaked draft opinion, Thomas called that back-stabbing act “tremendously bad” in a C-SPAN interview. He wondered aloud “how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them.”
Curtis Houck of the Media Research Center tells AFN that Thomas and four other embattled justices on the high court are demonstrating good moral character during dangerous times.
“They are firm in their convictions,” he says. “They are blessed by all the many things that God has given them, and [by] their families, and they are stable in who they are.”
“In this business, right is still right,” Justice Thomas once told a Heritage Foundation audience, “even if you stand by yourself.”
Another “leak”—this BS has gotten way out of hand. Somebody needs to shut off the valve.
As I said in an earlier comment a few days ago—this is demonic—we are literally battling the Devil. These people are being manipulated by a power way outside themselves and far greater than any rational human being would engage in. I don’t know that whomever leaked the Court opinion can be determined, but I sincerely hope they can be found out and I hope they are made to pay dearly for causing such a scene in this country as they have. The wrath of God should be poured out upon this person.
Are you pro-abortionists proud of your cause now?? How you have disgraced yourselves and this country with your venomous hate and misguided threats. What is wrong with you people??
I’m not through with you low-lifes, yet. Son Of Thunder is full of righteous anger and indignation over this and everybody who reads it should be, as well.
Consider the fear now that these Justices, their clerks, and their families are having to live with—not being able to walk around in safety—fearing for their very lives. But I guess since you people advocate snuffing out life, what’s snuffing out one more. Your so-called “right” to an abortion does not give you the right to turn totally barbaric and jeopardize the lives of others simply because they disagree with you. This is wrong—it is plain wrong. These people have lost all semblance of decency and humanity. They have traded their souls for Media recognition—they have allowed their minds to become infected with evil.
Oliver North had an article on here the other day pointing out the consequences of pushing God out of our National life—Man—he wasn’t fooling around was he??
To the decent people reading here—pray for these Justices, their clerks, and their families.
You can bet, had it been Conservatives getting this “Boysterous” towards the liberal judges, the FBI AND DHS would already be doing mass arrests and incarcerations.
So what’s the surprise. Those who would kill innocent life in the womb, obviously won’t hesitate to abort the lives of just about anybody who stands in the way of their planned evil intentions. Had the original Supreme court Justices who allowed this travesty embraced their own innocence’s instead of empowering the guilty, we would never have arrived in this American place where even as adults you cannot walk your own streets without learning to dance around stray bullets, in a life where looking over your shoulder is lesson one in survival. The need to reinstall the value of human life back into the human mind and consciousness today is of the greatest importance. The generation of Americans taught to play god with the God created life of others has now matured to it’s full evil intent, displayed on our streets in violence unheard of in any time of American history.
Lord Wellington once stated that the Battle of Waterloo was won on the playing fields of Eaton. The street battles and threats of violence and murder will only be won on the playing fields of the human conscience to first do the right thing, and protect innocence wherever found lest the guilt conquer and control all human actions as American society continues to unravel before our very eyes.
Someone yesterday, even said “Dems were warning, if you thought LAST year’s Summer of love, was violent, JUST WAIT AND SEE”…
Hateful Democrat Party supporters national media that has targeted him for decades.
The traitorous, dishonest, destructive, socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
To fully advance the Demonic, Lying, Treasonous, immoral, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive agendas: to divide our citizens with hate and promote; rioting, burning, looting, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the Disguise of “anti-discrimination.”
What type of low-life would kill to prevent the Federal government from guarantee them the legal right to KILL their own unborn baby? If Roe vs Wade is overturned, it will ONLY mean that each State voters will have the right to choose about abortions. California and New York State has already said that they will allow abortions up until the moment of birth.
#6 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou Shalt Not Kill/Murder”
I’d be lying if I said the Office of Homeland Security response surprised me. They focus first on an illogical ‘threat’ by pro-life supporters and then grudgingly admit that pro-abortion people are also making threats. The threats by those who want unfettered abortion are the ones to be most attentive to. Those people, who see nothing wrong with killing a pre-born human being (and in CA even a newly born human being), do not see any sanctity of life and are more than willing to kill to get their way. We know that by their actions and what they vehemently support.
I realize that not all abortion supporters have this level of animas to life but those that do are a danger to the justices, their families, and anyone else that supports life and they feel threatened by.
What is the most crazy in this situation is that contrary to what the press is touting abortion will not be totally ended by a reversal of Roe v. Wade. The decision of access and time to abort will go to the state. Those who are vehemently pro-death will be able to procure an abortion if they want one. The media, politicians, and quite frankly the White House, is stirring up this unrest for their own gains.
More and more, i am wanting just to GET RID OF THE ENTIRE Dept of not-homeland Insecurity…