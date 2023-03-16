(The Center Square) – Leading Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president Wednesday.

Roy, who is a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, sent out an email endorsing DeSantis.

“The next President of the United States must be a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision and courage to chart a new course,” he said. “America needs a leader who will truly defend her and empower the people against the destructive force of unrestrained government and corporate excess, profligate spending, and woke cultural indoctrination. That leader is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.”