As wedding season rounds the corner, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an egregious new COVID-19 restriction: no dancing at weddings.
While it may seem like a fictitious scene straight out of “Footloose,” this new restriction is very real and it’s happening in the capital of the “land of the free.”
“It’s insane, it’s been an absolute roller coaster,” says Stephanie Sadowski, wedding planner and owner of SRS Events, per Fox News.
Sadowski says couples are being forced to move their weddings outside of Washington with just one or two week’s notice.
“They want to have a party. Planning their wedding, they’ve made concessions along the way, they’ve reduced, reduced and reduced their guest count in Washington, D.C,” she said.
Also in the latest D.C. order, indoor and outdoor weddings are capped at 25 percent capacity. In order to have more than 250 people, you must obtain a waiver.
In a statement to Fox 5, Bowser’s office said it has the dancing ban in place to further reduce the spread of the virus because when people stand and dance, their behavior changes.
“It’s very confusing why Washington, D.C. is singling that out,” Sadowski said.
“I hope the mayor will start looking at the science and looking at the facts and looking at what the CDC is recommending and allowing,” she added.
It is unclear how long the dancing ban will be in place, but Sadowski said couples are moving their celebrations to Northern Virginia and Maryland where restrictions are less intense.
And the bride and the groom have to socially distance forevermore.
Follow the science and listen to the experts—and Democrat bureaucrats and politicians. Misinformation, contradictory information, unnecessary lockdowns, life control—THIS “crisis” certainly isn’t going to waste. We have been through the regular annual flu season which is responsible for thousands of deaths every year—yet, we have no pandemic response to that. I have seen no distinction made between COVID deaths and flu deaths this flu season. Wonder why? The loss to businesses, the restrictions on individual liberty, the rise in domestic violence and suicide, the missed once-in-lifetime opportunities that cannot be recaptured—and the powers that be still refuse to let go of their tyrannical power over us all.
The health element to this could have been easily dealt with, but mix a little politics in and it has become so overblown as to be worse than ridiculous. The Democrat Media has succeeded in scaring the vast majority into believing the hype that is being peddled as preventive action for the greater good. The greater good is being suppressed. This BS has gone on for way too long and it needs to stop.
All true. It is especially damning to those in control that there were, and are, quick, efficacious cures for the virus, which almost 99.99% of the time helped people recover in a matter of HOURS, but those cures were torpedoed by the fake Fauci, the phony Birx, paid off doctors and the always lying MSM, and their controllers. The left knows nothing but delighting in despair and human misery. I have never seen or met a content, well adjusted Democrat progressive leftist.
Everything that the Dishonorable, Traitorous, Socialist democrats do is about CONTROL.
EVERYTHING is about controlling people to be submissive to the Democrat Party’s Will.
Eat me!!!!
Mayor Muriel Bowser “follows the science” the “science” of fraud and the “science” of controlling the population aka being a dictator.
So, Mayor it must be OK to have thousand on protesters with and without masks next to each other in a small area, protesting Burning and looting and YOU TOOK or will take NO action. Time for the wedding couple to declare a protest wedding, therefore all is good. Carry on with the dancing !